Carthage substation

The Carthage electrical substation on Vass Carthage Road. Duke Energy crews said there was considerable damage inflicted on the infrastructure here. Power outages first were reported in the Carthage area around 8 p.m. Saturday.

 Abbi Overfelt/The Pilot

Around the clock fixes of local power substations by the county’s two largest power companies has the figurative, and literal, light at the end of the tunnel closer for more than 35,000 Duke Energy customers still in the dark entering the third day of the widespread blackouts in Moore County.

Duke Energy at Tuesday’s press briefing by county and power company leaders in Carthage reports that close to 10,000 customers’ power restored as of Tuesday, and in a press release Tuesday afternoon the restoration time and day was upgraded to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for the remaining 35,000 customers in the dark following the attack on two primary substations in Moore County Saturday night.

