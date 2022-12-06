The Carthage electrical substation on Vass Carthage Road. Duke Energy crews said there was considerable damage inflicted on the infrastructure here. Power outages first were reported in the Carthage area around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Around the clock fixes of local power substations by the county’s two largest power companies has the figurative, and literal, light at the end of the tunnel closer for more than 35,000 Duke Energy customers still in the dark entering the third day of the widespread blackouts in Moore County.
Duke Energy at Tuesday’s press briefing by county and power company leaders in Carthage reports that close to 10,000 customers’ power restored as of Tuesday, and in a press release Tuesday afternoon the restoration time and day was upgraded to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for the remaining 35,000 customers in the dark following the attack on two primary substations in Moore County Saturday night.
“We’ve had a good day. We worked hard and we’ve got some good progress done,” said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks. “We have made very good progress today.
“Many of them live and work here, so this is personal.”
With residents starting the countdown for their power to come back on, Brooks said the power won’t immediately flip on like a light switch.
“That will not happen all at once. That will happen in phases,” he said. “Tomorrow when we being restorations, if all goes well, that will be a very manual process. You will see waves of customers coming on a few thousand at a time so that we can safely restore power to the grid.”
Duke had another 3,000 customers come back on line in the Carthage Tuesday, hours after many members of Randolph Electric Membership Corporation saw their power come on in phases in the Seven Lakes, West End and Eastwood areas.
At 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Randolph EMC and contracted crews completed the construction of the Seven Lakes tie-in and were able to deliver power to the local substation. Construction of the first tie-line was completed Sunday night.
At 4:48 a.m., power was restored to the entire Seven Lakes community. The company said its immediate goal is to continue to provide power to members in Moore County in rotating two to three-hour intervals.
Randolph Electric members across the company were asked to conserve energy during this process to prevent any overloads. Two tie-in lines from northern Moore County provide a temporary fix to restore power.
“A lot of the industry talks about ‘rolling blackouts,’ but we’re calling them ‘rolling power ups,’ because they are out of power and we are energizing them for periods of time, deenergize the line and pick up a rotating circuit,” CEO Dale Lambert said.
The speedy fix by Randolph Electric came through coordination with the N.C. Department of Transportation to close down Murdocksville Road, Lambert said.
“We energized that section of line that was constructed, and I’ll tell you it would’ve been well into the day before we energized that line if that road had not been closed,” he said.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office only information regarding the investigation into the coordinated attack on the power infrastructure at Wednesday’s press briefing was the agency has seen a high volume of calls coming over the tip line, Chief Deputy Richard Maness said.
“We are able to get those tips real time as soon as they are reported,” he added.
The office’s tip line for anyone who knows anything regarding the power station attacks. That number is (910) 947-4444.
N.C. Sen. Tom McInnis said that the investigators are working with Governor’s office to implement a cash reward for information related to the attack of the substations.
McInnis is pushing for the modernization of the penalty the state can levy on anyone found guilty of the attack.
“I’m reasonable confident there will be new legislation brought forth in the long session to address to make the crime and the penalty level out,” McInnis said.
As of Tuesday, no vehicle fatalities had been reported in the county, but one person was found dead in their home with the power out, according to Moore County Public Safety Director Bryan Phillips said. He added the cause of death was yet to be confirmed, or if the death could result in charges by investigator to levy on anyone arrested for the incident.
Phillips reported that there have been 655 calls dispatched out by the 911 call center since Saturday night, fire departments have responded to 150 calls, and EMS to about 100 calls. After 19 people used the emergency shelter at the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage Sunday, and 54 people stayed at, took a shower, or charged their phone in the shelter Monday night, Phillips said. The shelter has capacity for more than 200 people.
Amid the power crisis, Taylortown’s water system had an issue arise Tuesday and placed all of its customers under a boil water advisory. By 6 p.m., Moore County Public Works had helped to return the system to pressure.
Brooks announced Monday that the Duke Energy Foundation was donating $100,000 to the local community helping during the outage, and Tuesday he said that the sum was going to be split evenly among the Red Cross, Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, the Boys and Girls Club of Moore County, the United Way of Moore County and the Northern Moore Family Resource Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.