The Southern Pines Town Council took a deeper look into trash services last week, following discussions from last year about ending a contract for waste collection and assuming those duties.
Consultant David Harvell with the Davenport Lawrence consulting firm provided an overview of the current situation, the possibility of moving in-house and associated costs. He has experience in waste management services and local government operations.
“Trash is a complex issue that affects nearly everyone,” Harvell said.
The town has paid GFL Environmental to collect garbage and recyclables since 2013, but its contract will expire at the end of June. When the town reached out for new contracts early last year, GFL was the only one that responded in time.
GFL’s new proposal nearly doubled costs for comparable service. Because only GFL responded and with increased rates, it raised a “red flag” for Council Member Taylor Clement, who suggested looking into developing an in-house service.
The town council made no decisions at its recent work session. Harvell will return in March with more information for the town to consider.
Using a Contractor
GFL currently charges $9.77 for solid waste collection in a 95-gallon cart with the option to request a second cart. In addition, it charges $3.33 for weekly collection of unlimited 18-gallon bins for recycling and $7.68 for yard debris. There is also a $7 fee for disposal.
Of this $27.78 monthly total, residential customers nominally pay $16.75, as noted on their water bills; the town absorbs 40 percent of the total cost. However, that’s not entirely true, Clement said.
“It’s convoluted because the citizens are paying all of it, whether they're paying it in their water bill or they're paying it in the general taxes, the entire bill is obviously paid by the residents, but it’s convoluted so nobody really knows what they are paying,” Clement said.
GFL’s new proposal would cost $41.13 a month, not including disposal, for comparable service, but staff recommended a less costly option in November. That option would entail residents paying $26.68 a month, not including disposal or any recovery by the town.
Under that arrangement, collection would include one 95-gallon cart for $11.89 a month and the option to acquire a second cart for an additional $11.89. Recycling would be $4.69 for bi-weekly collections of a 95-gallon cart with a surcharge of the same amount for another cart. Yard debris collections would remain the same, but the cost would increase to $10.10.
A small number of businesses pay a commercial fee of $18.25 for garbage and recycling. That price would increase to about $30 for pick up and disposal. It would cost $13.50 for a 95-gallon garbage cart and $10 for a 95-gallon recycling cart. They have the option to acquire an additional cart for a surcharge.
“We haven’t really bettered the community at all; we’ve just maintained the same financial standard and lowered services,” Clement said.
Assistant Town Manager and Fire Chief Mike Cameron, who has worked on this project with Harvell, said Southern Pines offers “luxury” services, like backdoor pick-up, which is likely why the town only had one interested contractor.
Backdoor pick-up requires more time and effort on behalf of the workers to get off the truck and go around the side of a house, Harvell said. It slows down service and makes it more labor-intensive. Curbside pick-up is the typical and preferred method.
Further, Moore County does not have an active landfill for household garbage or a recycling facility, but Southern Pines pays Moore County fees for both. Moore County has seven compactor sites, including the “landfill” in Aberdeen, which is actually a transfer station.
Moore County transfers municipal waste to the Republic Services Group landfill in Montgomery County and recycling materials to the Pratt Facility in Fayetteville. The county does manage yard waste, bulky items and demolition debris.
Harvell said it doesn’t make sense for Southern Pines to pay Moore County rates when it isn’t processed there. GFL owns and uses a landfill in Sampson County for Southern Pines waste but charges the Moore County rate of $55.36 per ton.
Southern Pines pays $125 per ton of recyclables for GFL to truck them to Fayetteville, which then gets moved to the Sonoco Recycling center in Raleigh. In comparison, Harvell added to his presentation that Fayetteville pays $45 per ton for recycling, including transportation, to go to the Sonoco center.
Moving In-house
“We went into this process looking to see what’s the best thing from a cost perspective, and what's the best thing for the citizens. We would like to think that if we took it in-house, not only could we do it cheaper, we could do it better,” Cameron said. “But I don’t know if we can do it cheaper, and I’m not 100 percent sure we could do it any better than how it's being done.
“But that's the big question. Can we do it better and cheaper?”
Harvell presented start-up costs and estimated annual costs.
Upfront costs for moving in-house would total about $4.7 million. This price includes acquiring six garbage trucks, three grapple trucks for yard waste and two utility trucks; purchasing garbage carts and recycling bins; and constructing facilities to house and repair the trucks.
Southern Pines could choose to buy or rent garbage trucks. Harvell estimated trucks to cost $2.22 million, not including annual maintenance. Big Truck Rental would cost about $939,600 annually, and it would provide periodic maintenance.
However, because of supply chain issues, trucks will not be available until the first or second quarter of 2024.
For facilities, Harvell recommended outfitting the current Public Works Complex, which would cost about $1.45 million.
The annual cost for the in-house service Harvell estimated at just over $3 million: $1.1 million in employee salaries; $620,000 for operations and maintenance; $570,000 for disposal; and $740,000 for debt service, which would go toward the capital expenses. Without debt service, the annual cost would be about $2.3 million.
Harvell presented two estimated monthly fees for residents. The price, including debt service, would be $38.28 per month per household. Assuming the town pays for all capital items and incurs no debt, the monthly cost would be $28.93. That price is comparable to the monthly average price he calculated for current services from GFL: $27.65.
Comparing that with GFL’s quote, Clement said “We’ve built the equity in the trucks and the manpower and the processes, and we do control our destiny of what’s right for our citizens. We’re not having to reduce services just to get by and make it affordable.”
The estimated start-up costs could be covered by what were once federal coronavirus aid funds paid out to local governments. The town declared a standard deduction that recognized lost revenue and funded a reimbursement. The reimbursement allowed the town to bank money it otherwise would have spent. That fund is about $4.8 million.
“We need to choose a way to use it (those funds) that offsets the real effects of COVID, and that’s what we’re living. The fact that trash went up 100 percent … essentially, is an effect of COVID,” Clement said.
She later said, “At the core of our government, of our community, are the services we rely on. It’s water, electricity, trash and sewer. We need those things to work, and we all rely on them. $4.8 million would cover practically all of the starter costs. … I would be open to hearing a convincing argument to spend ARPA money somewhere else … but I’ve not seen anything else that provides as much as an equitable impact.”
She compared using the funds for this with reducing taxes in a more equitable fashion. Using the funds for a trash service — where everyone pays the same amount — would save everyone money but likely have a greater impact on low-income residents.
The Thorny Problem of Yard Debris
“Our town produces a tremendous amount of yard debris,” Cameron said. “It comes out to about one ton per household per year.”
Some think yard waste is collected and turned into mulch for use by the town, but Cameron said that is not true. GFL works with a subcontractor that takes the yard debris to the Moore County transfer station.
He estimated that 95 percent of waste collection complaints received by the town are about yard debris because it cannot handle the amount produced.
Clement noted that yard debris pick-up is an expensive part of the town’s current contract with GFL and that not everyone needs to pay for the service.
“We talk about trying to provide equality — that’s one of the examples where we are asking everyone to pay for the people with the bigger yards,” Clement said.
Moving the yard waste in-house, separate from other waste contracts, could provide residents with a better service and help the town be more competitive with contracting a waste service provider.
What About Recycling?
There are pros and cons to recycling. People do it because it “feels right,” and in theory, it helps reduce waste. However, the economy drives what items get recycled because of their value.
“Recycling is very difficult,” Cameron said. “For what the town of Southern Pines is paying right now for recycling, we know we’re taking a loss.”
There is no market for recycled materials, Harvell said, meaning a lot of what people recycle ends up in landfills. Items like cardboard and aluminum still have value, but other recyclables like glass and plastic do not.
“We’re acting like we’re doing something really good, but it’s not doing what it used to do, things just get stacked up,” Cameron said.
Recycling also requires other resources, like the diesel trucks that get 2.5 miles per gallon and move recyclables from Southern Pines to outside the county. Cameron and Clement both questioned the impact of recycling compared to the resources used along the way, unsure if one outweighs the other.
Removing recycling services was presented as an option to reduce costs in November, but it was not favored by the town council.
Clement and Cameron agreed future education focused on “reducing and reusing” rather than solely recycling are needed alongside any decision made by the town council.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
Glass and Plastic still have a ton of value--- Its the contamination that can make it problematic. Glass can be recycled for free is separated. (as opposed to over 60 a ton in the trash at the landfill) Plastic also has alot of value. Check out Moore County's recycling page.
