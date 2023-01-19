Part two in an occasional series on the past, present and future of West Southern Pines.
Trinity A.M.E. Zion of Southern Pines received a $25,000 grant from the Marion Stedman Covington Foundation to repair ceiling damage that occurred last May.
The partial collapse of roof trusses damaged the sanctuary ceiling, yielding the building unusable. Ceiling tiles and insulation still litter the sanctuary floor.
While damage of any degree is not good, the timing worked out for the congregation because church services were held outside or in the Trinity Community Outreach Center because of COVID-19.
The Marion Stedman Covington Foundation was established in 1986 and provides grant funding across North Carolina. The foundation narrowed its funding in 2007 for critical historic preservation, reflecting Covington’s love of history and regional heritage.
“Our congregation is deeply appreciative of the grant from the Marion Stedman Covington Foundation and humbled by the outpouring of support from members of our community,” Rev. Dr. Paul G. Murphy shared in a statement announcing the grant funds.
Including this grant, about $40,000 have been raised “by way of charitable giving and benevolent offering.”
Repairs to the church align with the 100th anniversary of the physical building. Trinity A.M.E. Zion was built in 1923, the same year as the incorporation of West Southern Pines. The congregation is about 34 years older than the building. Murphy said members used to host services at their houses prior to the church's construction.
"The Freedom Church"
The African Methodist Episcopal Zion denomination was founded in New York City on October 9, 1796. It grew from a division within the multi-ethnic John Smith Methodist (North) Church following the fugitive Slave Act of 1793, where some of the congregation supported their Black members and others did not.
Also known as "The Freedom Church," A.M.E. Zion was born from a call for social justice and civil rights. Ministers of A.M.E. Zion spread across the north and south to share their civil rights agenda and help free slaves. Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth and Frederick Douglass were all active members of the A.M.E. Zion Church.
Trinity A.M.E. Zion came from the ministers’ southward movement to North Carolina. The doors of Trinity opened the same year as the chartering of West Southern Pines — one of the first all-black townships in North Carolina. Trinity was a central space for gatherings and community meetings.
Trinity members protested alongside the town at the revocation of the West Southern Pines charter in 1931 and subsequent absorption into Southern Pines. They were also key participants in the desegregation of schools, movie theaters and other institutions around Southern Pines, according to a brief written history about the church that Murphy contributed to.
Trinity Today
Murphy has been the reverend at Trinity for eight years. He moved to West Southern Pines in 1971 after Josephine Brown, who helped raise his father, became sick.
“This was her church, so it became our church,” Murphy said.
A stained glass window, located at the front right of the building when entering the sanctuary, is dedicated to her.
Murphy was called into ministry at Trinity, and after serving a few other churches, he returned to his home church.
“The first thing that hit me (when coming back) is some of the things we used to do back in the back rows here whenever they were praying,” Murphy said. “We would sneak out and go get sodas. So I was thinking, ‘okay, I'm the pastor now. I better keep one eye open.’”
Murphy explained the different areas of damage during a walk-through of the space, pointing out two spots with noticeable sagging in the drop ceiling during his time as reverend.
“The very first was right there,” Murphy said, pointing to the front left of the sanctuary. “And it hasn’t fallen yet. That was about 8 years ago. We would take a stick and push it back in place.”
The second spot was in the rear of the sanctuary, but the damaged area was unexpected because “it was as flat as everything else” before its collapse.
Collaborating on the restoration of the sanctuary ceiling are CT Wilson Construction, Maurer Architecture and Lynch Mykins Structural Engineers. Members from these companies were present at the walk-through in mid-January.
Under the drop ceiling lies the original beadboard ceiling, painted a light blue. The drop ceiling appeared directly attached to the beadboard, which was not intended to support such a weight. The plan is to remove all of the drop-ceiling and restore the beadboard.
“We want to keep the original historic ceiling intact as much as possible,” Laurie Jackson with Maurer Architecture said. “There’s not a need to take it all down.”
Jackson and Jasmine Denizard, a project manager with Lynch Mykins, also discussed other structural concerns. The building appears to be pushing out on the sides, as evident in the crack at the building's front. Murphy said the damage has been noticeable for about four years.
Church trustee Cynthia Dowdy started attending Trinity after retiring to the area about four years ago. She said this was her family’s original church. Her grandfather was a member in the early 1930s.
“It’s truly been a blessing that they’ve been able to get the grant that they have, and with that, I believe we can hopefully pull in more parishioners,” Dowdy said.
Lisa Petullo with CT Wilson Construction said the first step is to test materials found in the ceiling for anything harmful. Assuming everything is fine, they will start demolition, taking about two weeks to finish. Restoration design plans and approval will then follow.
“The goal is to get them back in here and safely,” Petullo said.
Trinity, a Community Beacon
“Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church has long-served and continues to serve as a spiritual, cultural, social and educational oasis for folks in the West Southern Pines community and beyond,” Ellie Collins, a trinity volunteer, wrote in a statement about the grant.
Trinity currently houses a clothing closet for TeamWorkz, an organization that assists people experiencing homelessness, and regularly serves free meals in partnership with Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Trinity is also working with Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church to identify and support efforts that address systemic racism and economic disparity. One project of note is called Enlightening Conversations.
Enlightening Conversations came from the Bold Initiatives Team, formed after Brownson Memorial received donations allocated to address racism and economic disparity. Carol Lamphier and Jennifer Berk and Kim Wade have spearheaded the project.
Kim Wade, born and raised in West Southern Pines, said they interviewed about 40 residents about their experiences with racism for the project. They are currently reviewing the videos and assembling a package for the community.
Collins said they plan to release it as a 10-week series on race relations. Wade also hopes institutions will use it as a tool within diversity, equity and inclusion training.
“The building is a physical reminder of the financial commitment on behalf of its founders and is a testament to the fortitude of the current congregation,” wrote Collins.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
