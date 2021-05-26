Moore County’s 11 municipalities are in line to receive approximately $34.5 million in combined stimulus funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
The first round of checks is expected to be released in mid-June but, thus far, only a handful of potential projects have been floated informally while officials sort through federal guidance on what spending will qualify for assistance.
On Tuesday, town leaders and senior staff from Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines heard a presentation by Lindsay Whitson, community and economic development program manager with Triangle J Council of Government, with recommendations on the latest ARP guidance.
She noted the ARP’s primary purpose is to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and the resulting negative economic impacts. It is the first direct financial assistance provided to municipalities since the onset of the pandemic.
Whitson said the National League of Cities is advising municipalities to use dedicated grants first, wherever possible, and save local fiscal recovery funds for items that are not addressed by other funds. More specifically, she recommended prioritizing revenue replacement projects for the first round of funds and waiting to use the second round “to be creative.”
According to information shared by the U.S. Department of Treasury, the funds provide substantial flexibility for each government to meet local needs, including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hit hardest by the crisis. The funds can also be used to make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Triangle J Executive Director Lee Worsley encouraged town leaders to think strategically, noting there is a December 2024 deadline for towns to obligate the money to specific projects or programs. He strongly recommended that municipalities keep a separate accounting of any potential spending of ARP funds versus federal monies received through the 2020 CARES Act.
The ARP also includes targeted funding that will be funneled through other federal and state agencies for recovery efforts, such as workforce development.
“One portion of EDA (U.S. Economic Development Administration) funding is reserved specifically for areas that have a large tourism sector to help diversify economies,” Worsley added.
Pre-pandemic, visitors to Moore County spent about a half-billion dollars locally in 2019. Taking a wide-angle view, tourism means more jobs, more investments in infrastructure while, at the same time, lowering the local tax impact on residents.
Beginning last March, when COVID-19 hit the state, area hoteliers saw a dramatic drop in sales, while local restaurants, bars, retailers, and others who see business from visitors were also hurting. Leisure travel has since resumed while business and group/convention travel has continued to lag behind.
And though unrelated to pandemic-relief, Moore County leaders are considering a request from the Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) Board of Directors to increase the occupancy tax rate from 3 percent to 6 percent. The intent would be to generate more revenue that could be spent on marketing efforts and developing a fund earmarked for municipal event and project grants that would increase tourism and visitor spending.
Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston said while the towns would prefer to see a more direct allocation of any room tax increase revenue, he noted that discussions by the small county-led task group have been productive.
“Everyone in general wants to see the increase. There are a lot of creative ideas of how it could happen and it is important. So far, it has been very encouraging,” Sabiston said.
Looking ahead, Southern Pines Town Manager Reagan Parsons noted the town is beginning the process of updating its bicycle and pedestrian plan, and that Pinehurst was undertaking a similar endeavor.
Parsons recommended a comprehensive “multi-modal” plan incorporating proposed connections and improvements that encompasses all of southern Moore County would likely score higher for state transportation funding.
“There may be an opportunity to do a robust good plan between our communities, if we’re all in about the same stage of needing to update our (individual) plans,” Parsons said. “We are growing together in so many places...We want to see where we are and where you are, and what funding opportunities would see a benefit to planning multi-jurisdictionally.”
Darryn Burich, Pinehurst’s planning and inspections director, said that he and BJ Grieve, Southern Pines’ planning director, have already spoken about a potential regional trail system. He noted there is also a potential opportunity in the Pinehurst South area to establish a connection with Aberdeen through a “rails with trails” system in coordination with Aberdeen, Carolina & Western Railway.
Pinehurst Village Councilman Kevin Drum said efforts that encourage walkability and biking access also “dovetail nicely” into tourism development.
“When I was a kid living here, we didn’t see borders. When people come here to visit, there are no borders,” Drum said, adding he favors the “rails with trails” model because it has been statistically proven to have a safer outcome. “In 50 states, there has only been one documented death on a rails with trails pathway.
There was also discussion about creating a comprehensive list of parks and recreation programs, facilities, and proposed capital improvement projects to see if there were areas where the towns could share resources.
Pinehurst Village Manager Jeff Sanborn said the three municipalities have partnered on a number of programs, such as youth sports leagues, but suggested there were still missed opportunities to collaborate.
“Sometimes we have our blinders on,” Sanborn said,
Parsons agreed, particularly when it comes to long-term facilities development. “We need to get out of our silos and to not duplicate each other will be a great benefit to us and taxpayers. Getting out ahead and doing things collaboratively on a long-term basis might be a very worthwhile next step.”
