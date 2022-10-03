Triangle Clean Cities (TCC) has developed a safety training program focused on electric vehicles for first responders. TCC will host an in-person training seminar on Oct.17 at the Wake Technical Community College automotive building.
TCC is a coalition of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill dedicated to promoting the use of alternative fuels and the reduction of regional dependence on petroleum-based fuels.
TCC is working with Automotive Videos Innovations, Centralina Clean Fuels and Land of Sky Regional Council Clean Vehicles Coalition for this program.
“Alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) have seen a steady increase in use and popularity over the past two decades, and the future looks even brighter," said TCC Co-Director Sean Flaherty in a statement. "In response, Triangle Clean Cities and the Triangle J Council of Governments are excited to partner with AVI and Wake Technical Community College to raise awareness of electric and hybrid vehicle safety hazards and provide access to content and cost-effective instruction for first responders in our region.”
Participants will learn how to respond to incidents involving electric vehicles and charging stations. The session will include details on proper personal protection, identification, immobilization, disabling, electric shock hazards and emergency operations.
The session will have two parts: a lecture and a hands-on portion for participants to work with a hybrid vehicle. Two sessions will be offered on Oct. 17: 2:00-3:15 p.m. or 3:30-4:15 p.m.
All attendees will receive digital course materials and a certificate of completion for those who pass the course test.
Individuals can registeronline. For more information, contact Clean Cities Co-Director Annie Lee atalee@tcog.org.
(1) comment
You can always tell when a product is unpopular as its name is changed. They were called battery cars. Then EVs. Now AFVs. They remain all lemons, powered mainly by fossil fuels, survive only due to massive subsidies and virtue signaling. Frack everywhere!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.