Tree removal off West New Hampshire Avenue in downtown Southern Pines and in the parking lot behind the library started on Monday, following approval last November to update the streetscape.
When Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth presented the plan to the town council last year, she explained that the trees were in bad shape. Their roots were growing out of their plots and impeding the sidewalk, notably outside of the Ice Cream Parlor and So Pies.
Assistant Public Works Director Cory Albers said street trees often have shorter lifespans than a tree within someone's yard because of pollutants from being alongside a roadway. A typical street tree lives for about 30 to 35 years.
Town Arborist Jeff Grey examined the trees before the project started, noting the trees along West New Hampshire Ave., between North Bennett St. and SW Broad St., were between 110 and 120 years old. The trees in the parking lot he estimated to be 40 to 50 years old.
Parks and Grounds Superintendent Graham Purcell is overseeing the project. Mac’s Tree Service cut down the trees, and Brafford Stump Grinding Inc. are removing the stumps. Starting next week, Colonial Landscapes LLC will come in and plant new trees behind the library. Trees along West New Hampshire Ave. will be planted the week of Feb. 6.
Albers said they removed nine trees from behind the library and plan to plant 10 new ones, including maples, a fringe tree, a live oak and a crepe myrtle. Six trees were removed along West New Hampshire Ave. and will be replaced with 12 trees, composed of elms and nettle oaks.
They hope to have everything finished by Feb. 10, Albers said.
The road between North Bennett St. and SW Broad St. was closed on Tuesday during the tree removal. Work continued into Wednesday as workers ground the stumps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.