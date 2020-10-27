As coronavirus cases continue to tick upward in Moore County, the local health department is urging residents to exercise caution on Halloween.
The health department recommends a “no or low-touch” approach to trick-or-treating, with people placing individually wrapped bags of candy outside or “gently tossing” treats to visitors. Alternatively, people can give out candy using a chute or tube to maintain social distance, the agency said.
A costume mask, the health department said, should not be used as a substitute for a proper face covering “unless it has multiple layers of breathable fabric and covers the mouth and nose snugly.” At the same time, children should not wear costume masks over protective face coverings because the combination of materials can make it difficult to breath.
As is the case every year, there are no official hours for trick-or-treating in Moore County. None of the county’s major municipalities had announced curfews or other Halloween-related restrictions as of Tuesday morning.
Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s current statewide order, mass gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. The health department said outdoor celebrations, if held in an area large enough to facilitate social distancing, are a “much safer alternative to crowded gatherings held indoors.”
“There are safe ways to celebrate Halloween and minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, said in a statement. “Most importantly, we should all keep doing what we have been doing by avoiding large gatherings, keeping a distance of 6 feet from others, wearing cloth face coverings, and washing our hands often.”
The pandemic undermines what would have otherwise been optimal conditions for Halloween. The holiday falls this year on a Saturday with little risk of rain, and it coincides with a full moon for the first time since 2001.
Following is a look at some family-friendly Halloween events taking place in Moore County.
Virtual Halloween Bash: The Arc of Moore County, a nonprofit serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will hold its annual Halloween party over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. An email containing a link to the virtual event will be sent to participants who pre-register by calling (910) 692-8272.
Halloween Haunt: Children ages 12 and younger can go trick-or-treating at more than 40 participating businesses in downtown Southern Pines from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Games and crafts will be offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the downtown park. This free event is sponsored by the Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department, the Southern Pines Business Association and the Moore County Arts Council.
Nightmare at the NAV: Billed as a “night of spooky surprises,” this event at the National Athletic Village will feature a costume contest, a haunted-trail hike and several other activities. The festivities run from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children and $35 for families. For information, call 910-585-3212.
‘Hocus Pocus’ Halloween Hunt: Children can join a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt from 5 to 6 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park. The town will then host a lakeside screening of “Hocus Pocus,” with audience members seated 6 feet apart on the grass.
