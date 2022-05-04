Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club was the winner when State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell recently presented the club — the site of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open championship — with $314.73 in money found by the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division.

Commonly known as NCCash.com, the division is the repository for 17.6 million properties valued at $1.02 billion under the Department of State Treasurer’s custody awaiting return to the rightful owners after be P Presenting lost, misdirected or overlooked. During a review of data in the system UPD staff identified belonging to the lodge. 

“It was so great to get this money back to Pine Needles and be able see this beautiful golf course,” Treasurer Folwell said. “We’re breaking records at the treasurer’s office to get money back into the rightful owners’ hands. In fact, we’re on pace to set yet another record of getting $100 million back to North Carolinians this fiscal year. Just go to NCCash.com and put in your name, maiden name, business or church name and see if you have money waiting on you!” 

For the fiscal year through March 31, UPD has paid 140,500 claims totaling $79.7 million from NCCash. Part of that total has been disbursed through the NCCash Match program, a no-hassle, expedited system that eliminated paperwork processing. As of March 31, DST paid 79,120 Cash Match claims totaling nearly $25.8 million.  

Under state law, UPD receives and safeguards funds that are escheated, or turned over, to DST. The unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned.

More information, including how to find out if you are owed money, can be found at https://www.nccash.com/.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days