Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club was the winner when State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell recently presented the club — the site of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open championship — with $314.73 in money found by the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division.
Commonly known as NCCash.com, the division is the repository for 17.6 million properties valued at $1.02 billion under the Department of State Treasurer’s custody awaiting return to the rightful owners after be P Presenting lost, misdirected or overlooked. During a review of data in the system UPD staff identified belonging to the lodge.
“It was so great to get this money back to Pine Needles and be able see this beautiful golf course,” Treasurer Folwell said. “We’re breaking records at the treasurer’s office to get money back into the rightful owners’ hands. In fact, we’re on pace to set yet another record of getting $100 million back to North Carolinians this fiscal year. Just go to NCCash.com and put in your name, maiden name, business or church name and see if you have money waiting on you!”
For the fiscal year through March 31, UPD has paid 140,500 claims totaling $79.7 million from NCCash. Part of that total has been disbursed through the NCCash Match program, a no-hassle, expedited system that eliminated paperwork processing. As of March 31, DST paid 79,120 Cash Match claims totaling nearly $25.8 million.
Under state law, UPD receives and safeguards funds that are escheated, or turned over, to DST. The unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned.
More information, including how to find out if you are owed money, can be found at https://www.nccash.com/.
