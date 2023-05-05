Towns in southern Moore County are making progress with determining a regionally focused transportation planning organization for its growing urban population.
The Pinehurst-Southern Pines designation in the 2020 census listed 50,319 residents and 25,063 housing units, officially making the area “urban” by federal standards. The designation means the area must form a Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which consists of committees that design and carry out transportation plans.
The municipalities listed within the urban area include Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Pinebluff, Taylortown and Whispering Pines. Moore County is also involved because it has unincorporated land around the towns.
The MPO needs to cover, at a minimum, those municipalities included in the urban area and any municipalities expected to become urban in the next 20 years, so the involved towns have been working to determine a boundary for what areas the MPO includes.
Scott Walston, an official from the state Department of Transportation, previously presented some population estimates for Moore County, noting a possible 54.2 percent increase in 20 years. The N.C. Office of State Budget and Management projects the Moore County population to be 146,972 in 2040 and 170,097 in 2050.
At the most recent meeting, Walston and Matt Day, director of transportation for Triangle J Council of Governments, presented different boundary options for the towns to consider — a step forward from previous discussions. They showed 15 unique boundaries, ranging from the whole county to just the urban area.
Pinehurst Town Manager Jeff Sanborn said the village would “not support” anything larger than Scenario I, which expands from the original towns to include Vass and Foxfire. Before the meeting, the boards of Aberdeen, Pinehurst, Whispering Pines and Southern Pines liked the idea of keeping the MPO small.
Representatives at the meeting — excluding those for the county — liked scenarios E, F, G and I, which showed a relatively tight boundary around the designated urban area. The furthest extensions included Vass, Foxfire or each town’s extraterritorial jurisdictions.
But a slice of land owned by Carthage — its water intake area — exists within Southern Pines' extraterritorial jurisdiction. Even though the land would not get developed, Carthage has to be invited into the MPO if the boundary includes all of Southern Pines. The towns preferred drawing around this area and leaving a portion of Southern Pines out of the MPO.
The county wants the MPO to cover all of Moore, pointing to potential growth corridors north of the preferred boundaries. County Commissioner Frank Quis identified areas along U.S. 15-501, U.S. 1 and N.C. 211 where the county plans to extend sewer lines.
The discussion went back and forth for a while, trying to determine if the tightest boundaries had enough developable land to accommodate the projected growth. Whispering Pines is mainly built out, and Aberdeen and Southern Pines estimated a few thousand housing units expected to be built.
County Manager Wayne Vest, advocating for including the whole county, noted that all residents are county residents.
“All 99,000 are our citizens. And whoever lives in the municipalities, they’re the county’s citizens too,” County Manager Wayne Vest said. “And so, from our seat at the table, we’re going to ask for and advocate what’s best for Moore County and all its citizens.
“And we have good working relationships with the towns, the original six, the urban area, and we have good relationships with the other five. And through this process, we want to maintain those relationships and partnerships, look out for the best interest of the citizens, and maximize what we can get from a transportation standpoint.”
The next step will be an analysis conducted by DOT to see if the desired boundaries have enough developable land to accommodate the projected growth.
In a phone interview with The Pilot, Walston said DOT will start with the tightest boundary to “see if the expected growth will fit” and then move on to other scenarios. He said DOT will also analyze if the boundary included the whole county, per the county’s request.
The involved towns will likely make a formal decision on the boundary in the next couple of weeks, aiming to meet a June 30 deadline. Depending on the final outcome, the MPO could expand later if it wishes to invite other townships into the organization.
