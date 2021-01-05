When Tambra Chamberlain’s front porch became overrun with her furniture refinishing and upcycling projects, she knew it was time to think bigger.
The founder and operational chair of Tambra Place, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives and futures of at-risk and homeless young adults in the community, decided to use her talent for turning to trash to treasure into a steady income source for her namesake charity.
The Purple Crown is a vintage furnishings and antique booth located inside the Design Market on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen, that opened last fall.
“This has been a Godsend,” said Chamberlain.
Tambra Place was established in 2018, initiated by an organizing committee seeking to address the rising need of homelessness in the area, with a focus on serving vulnerable, young women ages 18-24 years. Chamberlain who also serves on the board for the National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth, said their goal is to help prevent a lifetime of dependence on the state through cost-effective investments including educational support and therapeutic services, and independent living situations for at-risk young adults.
Last year, the Tambra Place board of directors was kicking around ideas for a steady fundraising revenue stream. Opening a thrift store was considered; however, insurance costs to operate a stand-alone shop were excessive.
Enter Kathryn King, owner of the Design Market.
“We had one meeting and she immediately offered us this wonderful consignment booth space for free. It’s perfect. It is a prime booth situated right in the middle of the Design Market, so everyone comes through,” Chamberlain said.
The name Purple Crown was chosen for its deep spiritual meaning, not to mention it is Chamberlain’s favorite hue.
“Tambra Place represents an interfaith community working with us. The color purple speaks to Christianity and also witnessing what we can build when we work together,” she said.
All of the pieces in the Purple Crown booth are donated. Oftentimes Chamberlain or her fellow Tambra Place board member Cindy Secura have refinished the piece or added custom paint, though the booth also features some unfinished “project pieces” for sale.
“We usually have 10 to 15 pieces and some knick knacks. It’s always different and we keep adding things as we go.”
King also provided Tambra Place with an office and studio space in the Design Market building for more projects that are in-progress. Chamberlain said some of the donated furniture is fixed up for clients rather than set aside for sale.
Tambra Place has worked closely with several area churches, including Community Presbyterian Church of Pinehurst, to provide and furnish an independent living apartment and a home for homeless or trafficked young women.
The organization is also actively raising funds to construct two new homes on donated land in Eastwood. Each house will cost approximately $124,000 to build.
“Because we are a rural community and especially because our clients are young people who may be moving from place to place, a lot of people don’t see the homelessness,” Chamberlain said. “What we are trying to do is not only build a home but to create a safe place for these young women. Then we will build a second house on the site for young men as part of the second phase.”
Young adults aged 18 to 21 years who live on their own face an uphill battle when it comes to housing needs. Even if they have a job and steady income, many landlords and housing facilities will not rent to someone that young.
Young adults are also less likely to seek assistance even when it’s desperately needed.
“These are kids at 18, 19 years old and they are incredibly resilient because many of them have been taking care of themselves for a long time. Reaching out to ask for help is difficult,” said Chamberlain. “We want to make sure they are hooked up to the right resources.”
The Purple Crown is at 3086 N.C. 5 inside the Design Market, a home goods store with more than 30 vendors located next door to the former Gulistan plant. Business hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
If you are interested in donating furniture, home accent pieces or would like to learn more about Tambra Place, visit online at www.tambraplace.org, email ywthmoore@gmail.com, or mail Tambra Place, P.O. Box 4324, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Just one more thing that makes Tambra so fabulous!
