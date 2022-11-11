A CSX train struck an occupied vehicle on the railroad tracks at South Street and Sycamore Street in Aberdeen on Friday morning, leaving the driver with minor injuries.
A written statement from CSX said the incident happened at 11:22 a.m.
Authorities said the driver had exited the Dodge Ram cargo van by the time Aberdeen Police, the first to respond, had arrived on the scene. The vehicle's occupant was transported to First Health Moore Regional Hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.
According to police, the vehicle stopped with the front on the railroad tracks. The southbound train sounded its horn several times before striking the vehicle.
CSX personnel are cooperating with Moore County's Public Safety unit, who are investigating the incident. Moore County EMS was on the scene, as were Aberdeen and Southern Pines police and Aberdeen firefighters.
The train crew was not injured and train traffic has resumed.
"CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this event," the statement from CSX read. "At CSX safety is their highest priority in the communities they serve. They remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous."
