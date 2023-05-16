George Trail, a longtime Pinehurst resident who made his mark on affairs ranging from the global stage to worship life in Pinehurst, passed away on Saturday. He was 86.
“It sounds kind of cliche, but he was just a good man who impacted so many people, both here and around the world,” Stephen Gourley, music director at the Village Chapel, said. “And that’s not an overstatement. It’s just because he had such a wide reach.”
Gourley first met Trail in 2014 when applying to work at the church in the village center. Trail was chair of the Chapel board of trustees at the time and on the hiring committee.
“He knew how to talk to people and knew how to work with people,” Gourley said. “He knew how to say the tough things.”
Trail was a career diplomat — once one of the leading Africanists in the Department of State. Former President Ronald Reagan chose him to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Malawi in 1988. He served in other posts in Sierra Leone, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Germany and Thailand.
He once served as an organizer and notetaker for a meeting between former Secretary of State George Shultz and former Nairobi President Daniel Arap Moi in 1987. Trail was the deputy chief of mission in Nairobi at the time.
In a letter Trail wrote about the experience, he also shared a story about giving Shultz his safari hat, since Shultz's hat appeared ill-fitting, before the Shultz party left by plane to a game park. When Shultz retired in 1988, he sent a personal note to Trail and his wife, Sharon, for their work.
“I want you to know that I am aware of and appreciate your energy and dedication,” wrote Shultz. “Please extend my special thanks to Sharon for all her work to promote healthy U.S.-Malawi relations … O’bie (Mrs. Shultz) and I salute you and wish you all the best in the years to come.”
George and Sharon Trail married in 1984. He retired in 2000 to Pinehurst — George was also an avid golfer. The couple lived part-time in Pinehurst and South Africa until 2013.
Sharon said George loved many things, from singing and playing the piano to throwing dinner parties and learning about history. She said a week would not pass without him hosting a party with “fine wines and food.” He also loved his two dogs, Cocoa and Trixie.
“He was very outgoing …” Sharon said. “He was curious. He was very gregarious,” Sharon said.
The Trails were active members of the Village Chapel. Trail served as chairman for the Chapel’s Heritage Hall project, which expanded the Chapel by about 7,000 square feet to create a Children’s Christian education center. It opened in 2022.
Sharon said he called the project his “proudest achievement,” even with all of his work in the foreign service. He told her that at their last Sunday church service together.
Jane Jackson, a friend of the Trails for about 20 years, said George was always doing something and said his last project, Heritage Hall, was “very special.”
“He got it finished, and he did a fantastic job,” Jackson said.
She described him as a good friend, always in service to people, and someone with a “natural joy” who was interesting and interested in others.
“He served until he died,” Jackson said. “He was always kind to people who needed attention.”
Sharon said “he thrived on the company of people.”
John Rowerdink, current chair of the Chapel’s board of trustees, had known Trail for about 12 years. He said Trail served in practically “every volunteer job at the Chapel,” being “deeply committed” to the church.
“George was admired and respected by everyone at the Chapel,” Rowerdink said. “He was the epitome of what a Christian man should be.”
Rowerdink said it is “a pleasure and a privilege” to have known Trail. They sang in the Chapel Choir together, and Trail asked him to join the Chapel’s board of trustees when Rowerdink first joined the church.
“In Pinehurst, you’re lulled into thinking that people will live forever, and you certainly thought one like George would live forever,” Gourley said. “And that only heightens the impact of the loss.”
George Trail is survived by four children from a previous marriage — Regina, George, Angela and Amy —and their families.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20, at 3 p.m. at the Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst.
