On Saturday afternoon, members from West End Fire and Rescue, Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue, Moore County Public Safety and Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a drowning at Johnson Point involving a ten-year-old boy.
Chief Erik Stromberg issued a statement on the West End Fire and Rescue website and Facebook page asking to "Please keep those involved in your thoughts and prayers. You may want additional details but please remain respectful. Prayers to the family, those involved and the responding emergency crews."
Deputy David Alston, the officer that responded and was a part of the transport team that rushed the boy to FirstHealth Moore County Regional Hospital, described the incident as a "tragic, tragic accident."
Initially the call came in via 911 as a missing person but quickly escalated to a drowning. Alston issued directives to the dive team out of Randolph County but a state trooper who was also at the scene was able to spot the child and get him out of the water within minutes of their arrival.
Alston indicated that he did not believe that the boy was able to swim and in that particular area the drop off is "deep and quick." He also noted that there was no reason to believe that this was anything other that a "horrible" situation and adult chaperones were close-by and watching the group of children playing in and out of the water.
Sadly, this was Alston's third pediatric fatality in almost a year and he has already received "many calls checking on me," but he was also focused on the family, "At the end of the day, this is the part of the job that I hate, but it is also more important for us to think about the family and offer them our prayers and our respect. I unfortunately know that this could be a part of my day, but no family is ever prepared for something like this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.