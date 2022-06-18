Seven Lakes teasers 01.jpg

Johnson Point in Seven Lakes. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

On Saturday afternoon, members from West End Fire and Rescue, Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue, Moore County Public Safety and Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a drowning at Johnson Point involving a ten-year-old boy.

Chief Erik Stromberg issued a statement on the West End Fire and Rescue website and Facebook page asking to "Please keep those involved in your thoughts and prayers. You may want additional details but please remain respectful. Prayers to the family, those involved and the responding emergency crews." 

Deputy David Alston, the officer that responded and was a part of the transport team that rushed the boy to FirstHealth Moore County Regional Hospital, described the incident as a "tragic, tragic accident."

Initially the call came in via 911 as a missing person but quickly escalated to a drowning. Alston issued directives to the dive team out of Randolph County but a state trooper who was also at the scene was able to spot the child and get him out of the water within minutes of their arrival. 

Alston indicated that he did not believe that the boy was able to swim and in that particular area the drop off is "deep and quick." He also noted that there was no reason to believe that this was anything other that a "horrible" situation and adult chaperones were close-by and watching the group of children playing in and out of the water. 

Sadly, this was Alston's third pediatric fatality in almost a year and he has already received "many calls checking on me," but he was also focused on the family, "At the end of the day, this is the part of the job that I hate, but it is also more important for us to think about the family and offer them our prayers and our respect. I unfortunately know that this could be a part of my day, but no family is ever prepared for something like this."

This story is developing. 

