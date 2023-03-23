A traffic stop at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Morganton Road Monday by Southern Pines Police resulted in one arrest.
The Southern Pines Police Department announces the arrest of Dequan Marquis Edwards, 25, of Eastover. Edwards was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintain a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and no liability insurance. After arrest, Edwards appeared before a Moore County Magistrate and was remanded to the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, pending a hearing in Moore County Court on Wednesday.
During the traffic stop, members of the Southern Pines Police Department’s Patrol Division pulled over a vehicle insurance violation on Country Club Drive at East Morganton Road for a vehicle insurance violation. Edwards was wanted for an outstanding warrant from Cumberland County and was operating the vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.
While speaking with Edwards, officers detected the odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two concealed jars containing 96.4 grams of Marijuana. Various items of Drug Paraphernalia were also seized from the vehicle.
