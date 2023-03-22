(Pictured Left to Right) Rick Hildebrand, Dick Maley, Jane Diefendorf, Carolyn Hallett, Tom Wrobleski, Ben Benjamin, Chuck Walters, Jim Peders2n, Dave Berger, Wynne Wrobleski, Pete Dotto, Gaynell Lee, Christy Pedersen, Carole Base, Lois Smart, Dave Powers and Jerry Townley. (Not Pictured) Karen Butler, Jennifer Campuzano, Jackie Covington, Diane DiStefano, Bob Friedrichs, Walt Havenstein, Denise Jones, Jim Kaner, Jodie Kee, Helen Mengel Sondra Miller, Anna Stevens, Lori Stevens, and Judy Townley.
The Toys For Tots program reached a new milestone during the 2022 Christmas season, distributing nearly 17,000 toys to needy children in Moore County.
In addition to the toy, more than 4,000 stocking stuffers and 1,700 books were given to over 4,600 boys and girls ages 1-15.
Jerry Townley, local coordinator for the program, again commended the 31 volunteers who helped collect, sort and fill the requests from more than 45 groups who identify those children in need.
The Toys For Tots program is conducted by Marine Corps League Detachment 1001 as its largest community service effort.
Townley said that the primary reason for the increase in the number of toys distributed was the decision to increase the age limit to include 13-15 year olds.
"We were able to include these older children due to the generosity of Moore County citizens who contributed the toys and money to accomplish this feat," he said.
"We again salute the special efforts of the Moore County Fire Departments, Resorts of Pinehurst, Pinehurst Medical Clinics, Pinewild Country Club, Talamore Golf Resort and many other groups and retail partners who collected over 7,500 toys," Townley said. "A very special thank you to David and Cathy Conner at the Forest Creek Golf Club who again organized a very special golf outing and raised over $40,000. This contribution plus others allowed us to purchase the additional toys.
"And finally, I want to give my very special thank you to Lois Smart, assistant local coordinator, and Chuck Walters, director of warehouse operations, for everything they do to organize the volunteers who collectively handle nearly 25,000 toys, stocking stuffers and books annually. Lois and Chuck love what they do, and it shows in their efforts."
Townley also thanked John O’Malley and O’Malley Investments for contributing warehouse space for the efforts.
"Mr. O’Malley has been providing space for the local Toys For Tots program for many years and we are grateful for this generosity," Townley said.
The Toys For Tots program began nationally in 1947 and locally in 1998. Marine Corps League Detachment 1001 will proudly celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Moore County Program in 2023.
