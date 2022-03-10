Toys for Tots Volunteers

Toys for Tots volunteers. Seated: Diana DeStefano, Lois Smart, Chuck Walters, Jerry Townley and Judy Townley. Standing: Walt Havenstein, David Powers, Carolyn Hallett, Jane Diefendorf, Denise Jones Richard Maley, Pete Dotto, Carole Base, Sharon Lasswell, Gaynell Lee, Carolyn, Cheryl Powers, Marilyn Dotto, Anna Stevens, Jim Pedersen and David Berger.

Toys For Tots volunteers celebrated the results of the 2021 Moore County Toys For Tots campaign with a dinner at Table On The Green on Feb. 14.

Jerry Townley, local coordinator for the Moore County effort, praised volunteers for their efforts in providing more than 13,000 toys to 4,000 children countywide.

“Without these volunteers it would be exceedingly difficult for us to collect, sort and fill the request from over 45 client organizations who identify the recipients of these toys” he said. “Every year we have new volunteers who find joy in making sure the neediest children in our county have a memorable Christmas.”

Assistant Coordinator Lois Smart and director of warehouse operations Chuck Walters direct these volunteers.

“Lois and Chuck are critical to our success,” Townley said. “They have developed all the work systems to make sure the volunteers have the information and tools needed to make all this work.”

Townley also praised and thanked community members who each year place collection boxes in their establishments. Major toy collection efforts by Moore County fire departments, Pinehurst Medical Clinic, Pinewild Country Club, Talamore and Mid-South clubs Pinehurst Country Club and the VFW provided over 35 percent of the total toys collected. More than 7,000 toys were donated via these boxes,

Groups requesting the largest number of toys include the Boys and Girls Clubs, Northern Moore Family Resource Center, Moore County Schools and area churches

Financial contributions are especially important to the success of this annual effort.

“We were again fortunate that the Forest Creek members contributed over $40,000 at their annual Toys For Tots golf event,” Townley said. “We cannot thank David and Kathy Connor enough for what they do for Toys For Tots. Their efforts and those of the members have allowed us to increase the number of toys we provide from two to three toys per child.”

Other key contributors were the Martin Westbrook Foundation, where a fundraising outing raised over $4,000 along with 100 toys. And the golf outing by Neville’s Bar netted over $5,000.

“These funds allow us to purchase the toys needed to support those age groups where our local collection efforts fall short of the needed amounts.” Townley said. “Again, we are more than fortunate to have a place to conduct this program. Mr. John O’Malley, owner of O’Malley Investments, donates a large space in one of his warehouse properties to house the toys.”

The Moore County Toys For Tots program operates under the direction and authority of the Marine Corps League, Sandhills Detachment 1001.

The Toys For Tots program began in 1947 in Los Angeles. Since then, 627 million toys have gone to 281 million children. In 2021, 22.4 million toys, books and games went to needy children throughout the United States.

For more information contact, Jerry Townley at abderdeen.nc@toysfortots.org or P.O. Box 37, Pinehurst, NC 28370.

