Long-simmering tensions between the Pinehurst village manager and a village council member reached a tipping point on Thursday, with both parties accusing one another of creating a hostile work environment.
Jeff Sanborn, who has been village manager since 2015, sent an email Thursday to council members and three representatives of The Pilot condemning councilwoman Lydia Boesch for “toxic and corrosive” behavior. Among other things, he alleges that Boesch conspired with a local blogger to make “inappropriate and dishonest attacks” against him and “interrogated” the husband of a village employee at the couple’s home.
“We have four core values here at the Village of Pinehurst: Service, Initiative, Teamwork and Improvement,” he wrote in the email he titled “Continued Disappointment.” “What Lydia is doing is the antithesis of Teamwork. It is toxic, and it is corrosive. Somehow, she just continues to get away with it.”
Boesch, who denies Sanborn’s allegations, believes he is lashing out in retaliation for a clandestine meeting she had in 2021 with the village’s police chief to discuss Sanborn’s performance. She claims the email is the latest salvo in an ongoing assault on her reputation.
“He has knowingly and falsely accused me of actions that did not happen,” she said. “He's doing this to impugn me and my public service.”
While such interpersonal conflicts between elected officials and the professional staff who report to them are not uncommon, this level of vitriol and the public nature of it is. Public records requests have surfaced numerous emails over the last two years that highlight the ongoing tensions between Sanborn and Boesch and Boesch and other council members.
Moratorium Origins
This latest dispute appears to stem from a pair of moratoriums that prevent new commercial development in parts of Pinehurst.
The moratoriums, which affect two small but prized areas known as Pinehurst South and Village Place, were expected to last only nine months when they first took effect in early 2021 but have since been extended five times by the council. Many of those extensions were made to buy time as the council worked to reach a consensus on plans regulating residential and commercial growth in both areas over the next several decades.
Those plans were finally approved last year, but the moratoriums have yet to be lifted.
On Feb. 22, state Sen. Tom McInnis filed a bill that, if signed into law, would force the village to end the moratoriums. McInnis, a Republican who lives in Pinehurst, said he decided to intervene after hearing complaints from constituents who are unable to build on property they purchased in Pinehurst South and Village Place.
A majority of the council has kept the development freeze in place until the village can establish codes to enforce the recently approved regulations. Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland contends that the moratoriums are allowed by state law and the Village Council has not received complaints about them from residents.
Strickland and Sanborn hoped to persuade McInnis to withdraw the proposed legislation during a closed-door meeting at Village Hall on Feb. 28. After the meeting, the senator told The Pilot that he did not intend to drop the bill.
An article published that evening on The Pilot’s website caught the attention of Pinehurst resident Brant Clifton, who publishes a conservative-oriented blog called The Daily Haymaker. In a post the next day about the meeting, Clifton wrote that Strickland and Sanborn “have an authoritarian streak and take a perverse pleasure in lording over others.”
The post was not out of the ordinary for Clifton, who regularly lambastes village leaders and others with whom he and his supporters sharply disagree. Nevertheless, it set off a chain of events that led to Sanborn’s missive on Thursday. Except unlike previous times, where most of his emails only went to the council to whom he reports, he also copied Pilot publisher David Woronoff, Pilot editor John Nagy and a reporter.
Blog Sparks Battle
In his email to the council, Sanborn said that Fred Chance, husband of town clerk Kelly Chance, came to his defense in a comment that Sanborn claimed was blocked from Clifton’s website.
“On March 1, Mr. Clifton posted a blog regarding Senator McInnis’s moratorium local bill that, as is usually the case, made over the top accusations and aspersions about me,” Sanborn wrote. “Fred Chance took exception to the way that Mr. Clifton was characterizing me and attempted to post comments to the blog calling out Mr. Clifton for those inappropriate characterizations.
“We now know that Mr. Clifton has no interest in transparency, because he did not allow those comments to be viewed by the public and there was no profanity or inappropriate language involved.”
He went on to allege that Clifton complained about Fred Chance’s unpublished comments to Boesch, who then “showed up without invitation” at the Chances’ home.
“Mr. Clifton complained to Lydia about those comments, and Lydia strangely took it upon herself to drive to the Chance’s residence and interrogate Fred about it,” Sanborn wrote. “This is kind of creepy, really.”
In an interview on Friday, Boesch confirmed that Clifton had informed her of the comment from Chance. According to her, he disagreed with a sentence in which Fred Chance referred to Sanborn, a former Army garrison commander, as a “war hero.”
But Boesch said she never confronted Fred Chance about the comment. She claims she last visited the couple’s home several months ago after the couple invited her to look at an RV they had purchased.
“(Kelly Chance) called me yesterday in tears because Jeff was hammering her about my being at her house,” Boesch said. “We both agreed the last time I was at her house was when I went over last year to look at their RV.”
Kelly Chance could not be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.
Email Maelstrom
Strickland, elected as mayor in 2019, has argued that McInnis’ bill is unnecessary because the ongoing development moratoriums have not been met with resistance from village residents.
“We’ve had no contact at a council meeting or a hearing or informally from anybody who has felt they have been aggrieved during this time,” he said in an interview following last month’s meeting with McInnis.
Shortly after the meeting, The Pilot reported on an email exchange from December between Paula Nash, executive officer for the Moore County Homebuilders Association, and Darryn Burich, who was then planning director for the Village of Pinehurst, that appeared to dispute Strickland’s claim. Their correspondence, forwarded to a reporter by a third party who received it from Nash, begins with an email in which Nash writes: “Good morning Darryn, is the moratorium still in effect? We are still unable to develop (land) that we purchased over 2 years ago and really need some relief on this front.”
But that message differs from what was actually sent to Burich, according to the village. The original email, a copy of which was later provided to The Pilot by Sanborn, simply reads: “Good morning Darryn, is the moratorium still in effect?”
The individual who forwarded the emails to The Pilot said they did not alter the text. Nash did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Strickland and Sanborn acknowledged the discrepancy in a letter — sent by email — to McInnis on March 10.
“After comparing the email that was provided to The Pilot with our non-alterable archived email records, we have concluded that the email provided to The Pilot was intentionally altered,” they wrote. “The actual, original email only contained a question regarding whether the moratorium was still in place or not. The copy provided to The Pilot added a fabricated complaint about the moratorium.”
That letter was referenced in a March 15 post on The Daily Haymaker, which alleged that Sanborn “tried to get all of the council to sign the letter, but only Strickland would join him.”
Sanborn did not deny the accusation in his email on Thursday.
“Mr. Clifton notes that the original drafts included the opportunity for all five Council Members to sign our letter to Senator McInnis and Representative Jackson,” he wrote, referring to state Rep. Neal Jackson, who also attended the closed-door meeting on Feb. 28. “So, someone shared or leaked those drafts or told Mr. Clifton about them.”
Boesch admitted to telling Clifton that she and Councilman Jeff Morgan, who both oppose the moratoriums, declined to sign the letter. It was not, in her opinion, an “improper thing” to divulge.
“Brant Clifton is a constituent,” she said. “He can write garbage for all I care; he’s got a First Amendment right. I don't like the stuff he writes (…) but he has a First Amendment right to do it, plus he’s a constituent.”
Sanborn, who did not return phone calls from The Pilot on Thursday, feels differently. He accused Boesch of failing to “act on my behalf with Mr. Clifton to get him to stop telling lies about me and my leadership culture here at the Village.”
“She refused to acknowledge and act on her responsibility as a leader to protect those who work for her from inappropriate and dishonest attacks,” he wrote. “Now, she is collaborating with that same person to continue those inappropriate and dishonest attacks on me.”
Strained Relationship
Boesch said her once-friendly relationship with Sanborn changed after an incident in September 2021.
She had requested a one-on-one meeting with Police Chief Glen Webb in the Pinewild Country Club community, where Boesch lives, to discuss Sanborn’s management style. Webb would later recall in a written statement that Boesch mentioned “there may have been some friction between the manager and our local delegation to the General Assembly” — McInnis and then-state Rep. Jamie Boles.
Per Webb’s version of events, Boesch then asked him about the working environment at Village Hall and the reasons behind the departure of the prior police chief and another administrative staff member. After the meeting, Webb said he was “uneasy being asked what were essentially performance related questions about my supervisor and that, all of it being non-criminal, was outside my purview as a police officer.”
He reported the meeting a few days later to Angie Kantor, the village’s human resources director. That report prompted a majority of the village council to consider reprimanding Boesch for violating its internal code of ethics.
While the council stopped short of taking formal action against Boesch, the incident drove a wedge between her and Sanborn.
“I liked him,” she said. “I still do. I just think he has a serious character flaw. He can’t take criticism.”
Boesch said she has repeatedly tried to repair their frayed relationship through a dispute resolution service offered by the University of North Carolina’s School of Government, but Sanborn is unwilling to participate. In two prior emails, she asked for a mediation session and said on Friday she would ask the entire council at an upcoming meeting to avail itself of conflict resolution training.
With her seat up for re-election in the fall, she said in an interview with The Pilot that she would not run again “unless we get this Sanborn problem dealt with.”
Mayor Weighs In
Strickland, meanwhile, isn’t convinced of Boesch’s denials of the allegations laid out by Sanborn.
Her behavior, he said, is “undermining the ability of council members to operate in the way we would wish to operate” and “creating unease among staff members.”
“It’s not preventing them from doing their jobs but it’s causing some unease about why this behavior is going on and has gone on for quite some time,” Strickland said in an interview on Friday.
The other members of the council, he added, “are not supportive of the situation that we’ve been put into by one of our members.”
“There’s only one thing that needs to happen, and that’s for one person to do the right thing,” Strickland said. “This is not satisfactory and we hope that especially one person will change their approach to being a member of village government.”
Jaymie Baxley can be reached at (910) 693-2484 or jaymie@thepilot.com. Staff writer Mary Kate Murphy contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.