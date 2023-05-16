Towns involved in a regionally focused transportation planning organization in southern Moore decided to start small by keeping the organization’s boundary tight.
Southern Moore County was identified as an urban area according to the 2020 census. The Pinehurst-Southern Pines census designation listed 50,319 residents and 25,063 housing units, officially making the area “urban” by federal standards.
The designation means the area must form a Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which consists of committees that design and carry out transportation plans.
The municipalities listed within the urban area include Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Pinebluff, Taylortown and Whispering Pines. Moore County is also involved because it has unincorporated land around the towns.
The MPO needs to cover, at a minimum, those municipalities included in the urban area and any municipalities expected to become urban in the next 20 years, so the involved towns have been working to determine a boundary for what areas the MPO includes.
Scott Walston, an official from the state Department of Transportation, previously presented some population estimates for Moore County, noting a possible 54.2 percent increase in 20 years.
The N.C. Office of State Budget and Management projects the Moore County population to be 146,972 in 2040 and 170,097 in 2050.
At the last MPO meeting, Walston and Matt Day, director of transportation for Triangle J Council of Governments, presented different boundary options for the towns to consider. There were 15 unique boundaries, ranging from the whole county to just the urban area.
Representatives at that meeting preferred the tighter boundaries, which mainly included just the urban area, so DOT took those options and analyzed them to see if they could accommodate projected growth. Walston shared in an email that the preferred scenarios, E, F, G and I, could all accommodate the growth, so the meeting on Monday focused on narrowing down to one boundary.
Walston called the boundary decision the “big bear in the room” at the start of Monday’s meeting, given the group’s necessary task of choosing an area for the MPO to represent before DOT’s tentative June 30 deadline.
After much discussion, scenario G was the preferred option by all towns in the rooms. Whispering Pines Mayor Glenn Bernhard said, “But to start off, I think it’s better to crawl than to run,” referencing keeping the MPO boundary tight because of its newness.
But representatives wanted minor tweaks to include all of Pinehurst’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The scenario maps were drawn using census blocks, and a sliver of Pinehurst’s extraterritorial jurisdiction was left out because it falls within the same census block as part of Foxfire. Because splitting a census block is difficult, DOT recommended leaving out that piece or inviting Foxfire into the MPO.
Representatives were okay with inviting Foxfire, which previously expressed interest in joining. An updated map will be drafted to reflect scenario G with the addition of Foxfire for final approval from the towns.
The group also briefly discussed choosing a lead planning agency. Pinehurst previously offered to serve in this role. Representatives supported them, Triangle J Council of Governments or the county taking on the part. The next step will be for the interested parties to draft proposals of how the agency would function.
Reflecting the view of towns not originally included in the MPO discussion, Carthage officials Monday night discussed whether the MPO should have a countywide focus and include more towns.
Carthage is about eight miles from the boundaries of the southern Moore-focused MPO concept. With a census of about 2,700, it would not substantially contribute to the population of the new “urbanized zone.”
But during its meeting on Monday night, Carthage’s Board of Commissioners debated whether inclusion might benefit the town.
“I understand we don’t have the population density of the southern part, but I think it would be worth pointing out the fact that we are the county seat,” said Commissioner Dan Bonillo.
Under the proposed MPO borders, Carthage and the rest of central and northern Moore County would remain in a Rural Planning Organization including Lee and Chatham counties, and parts of Orange County.
“As far as being an RPO, we have to compete with Orange County and Chatham County for funding for our streets and roads, whereas in the MPO we’d just be competing with Moore County,” said Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch.
Carthage is already catching the wave of growth affecting southern Moore County with expansion in downtown businesses and residential development within its limits. With U.S. 15-501, N.C. 22 and N.C. 24/27 all intersecting in Carthage, it may also come to face pressures from industrial development north of Moore County.
“It’s not about attracting more growth, it’s making sure that the growth that does come — and it will come because there's no stopping it — is well thought-out and planned ahead of time,” said Town Manager Emily Yopp.
Some of the commissioners took conflicting views of being a part of a potential countywide transportation planning organization. They questioned whether Carthage’s interests would be considered with much weight alongside Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Aberdeen.
“This seems like a centralized planning organization and I would not want Carthage to be subsumed under the weight of other municipalities,” said Commissioner Anton Sadovnikov.
“I’ve got a lot of questions about this, and if we could participate in discussion on some level, as the county seat, that would be great.”
They also expressed some resentment at being largely left out of the MPO development discussions so far.
“To me it sounds like a dance that you’re not invited to,” said Commissioner Brent Tanner.
“The fact that we’re not included in the pink (MPO map) areas gives me some pause. It definitely tells me, at least from the starting premise, what kind of priority they would give Carthage and how they honestly feel … and I think that in and of itself speaks volumes.”
Staff writer Mary Kate Murphy contributed to this report.
