237388708_4829260893768051_4616330091340183697_n.jpeg

Southern Pines Fire Department reported to the scene of a trench rescue on Broadmeade Drive Thursday and safely extracted the Town of Southern Pines worker in the trench.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

A Town of Southern Pines utility worker was extracted safely by authorities after water around a broken sewer pipe caused him to sink into the ground at the bottom of a nearly 8-feet deep trench on Broadmeade Drive Thursday.

The worker was evaluated by Emergency Medical personnel at the scene and cleared, but was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional as a precaution, Southern Pines Fire Department Deputy Chief Ted Horvath said.

The worker was working to replace the broken sewer line when the water caused the trench the to partially collapse just before 3 p.m. Thursday. The mixture of the water in the ground around the pipe and the dirt made the mud like a quicksand consistency, Horvath said, leading to the worker sinking up to his thigh in the mud.

"He was OK the whole time talking with us and breathing normally," Horvath said.

Extraction took more than an hour and a half before he was pulled out of the trench with a rope and pulley system to the fire department fashioned. Vacuum trucks were used to keep excess water from filling up the trench.

First responders from Southern Pines Fire Department, and units from Aberdeen, Pinehurst, Pinebluff and Fort Bragg worked to reinforce the walls of the trench so firemen could go in to extra the worker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days