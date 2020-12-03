Ownership of a large, mostly undeveloped tract of farmland in Southern Pines may soon shift into town hands, pending the outcome of a public hearing scheduled Tuesday.
The Southern Pines Town Council will consider the $1.6 million deal to acquire the 157-acre Whitehall Tract. Located on Pee Dee Road, the land abuts the town’s existing Reservoir Park and Elizabeth High Rounds Park properties.
During Wednesday’s agenda meeting, town leaders approved the transfer of $245,000 from the general capital reserve fund in preparation of the public hearing to consider the proposed land acquisition.
“This is step one to a very exciting project,” said Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney.
The property is currently owned by Barbara Sherman, a retired veterinarian and professor of North Carolina State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. Sherman also previously served as president of the Sandhills Area Land Trust (SALT).
Haney said Sherman initiated discussion with the town in 2019 about the proposed land acquisition project. If the deal goes forward, she anticipated the site would be left as-is, at least temporarily, while a recreation master plan is developed.
There is an existing one- to two-mile walking trail, known as the Whitehall Trail, on the tract that would be maintained. The trail dates back to 1991, when former property owner David Drexel approached SALT to establish a conservation easement.
The peaceful trail is popular with dog walkers and hikers, and has largely been left in its natural state. It can be accessed by car on Pee Dee Road directly across from Swoope Road, or from access points at Elizabeth High Rounds Park or Reservoir Park off N.C. 22.
Haney said Sherman wanted to see the tract in the town’s hands and gave the council a year to figure out the necessary finances.
“What a legacy we are leaving for citizens for years and years to come,” Haney said, thanking Sherman for her patience. “It took awhile, but it worked. This to me is a really exciting project.”
