Southern Pines has recently launched the process to update its Comprehensive Long-Range Plan (CLRP) and is seeking town residents to assist in the process.
The current plan was originally adopted in 2010, with an update in 2016, and guides policy decisions and future land uses. It also establishes both a long-term vision for the community and helps inform decisions on individual development proposals.
One of the first steps in the project is to form a Community Advisory Committee, whose members will serve as ambassadors for the plan update by providing information and encouraging others to participate.
The CLRP update will be a nearly year-long process running through 2023 and will include extensive citizen engagement. The public input and planning process will help to clarify the community's vision for Southern Pines’ future and then identify strategies toward achieving that vision.
The committee will meet approximately four times throughout the project, beginning in August and continuing through the end of the process in 2023. Committee members will also be expected to attend three community workshops.
The committee is not a decision-making body, but will serve as an additional source of community feedback.
“We can all see that growth is occurring around Southern Pines, which is impacting the character of our community,” said BJ Grieve, Southern Pines’ planning director. “We need folks to participate in creating our new long-range plan so that it’s a reflection of who we are now and what we want to be in the future.
“Maintaining great communities takes work from everyone and we need our citizens’ help in this important role.”
Advisory committee members should have interest in the future of Southern Pines and be available to attend meetings as assigned. It is crucial that the composition of the Community Advisory Committee is diverse to reflect the many communities and groups within the Town: homeowner/resident; community/civic/nonprofit/religious organization; small business owner; large business representative; home builders and developers; and/or connection with Moore County Schools, such as a principal, PTA, teacher or senior administrator.
Additional committee members will be appointed from other sources, such as existing boards, committees and partner organizations.
Faithful attendance at the committee meetings is a prerequisite for membership in order to maintain continuity throughout the CLRP update process. It is expected that meetings will be scheduled for weekday evenings, although some activities may begin before 5 p.m. and some workshops may occur on Saturdays.
“I am eager to begin working on this important project with the Community Advisory Committee,” said Southern Pines planning and development specialist Rachel Mann. “The CLRP will shape the future of the town of Southern Pines and it is exciting to work with a group of people who are passionate about making their community the best it can possibly be.”
To apply for the committee, submit a completed application to the attention of Rachel Mann in the Planning Department. Mail or drop off the application at the Community Development Building, 801 SE Service Road, Southern Pines, or email to rmann@southernpines.net.
Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 for consideration. The Southern Pines Planning Board will review the applications and appoint approximately 15 members to serve on the committee. Committee members should be ready to begin working the week of Aug. 22.
For questions or to obtain more information on the committee or the plan update, contact Mann at email rmann@southernpines.net or (910) 692-4003.
