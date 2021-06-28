If you’re building in Southern Pines and trying to connect to water and sewer lines, you might be in for a bit of a wait.
The pace of construction in Moore County coupled with the lead time for the town to tap a connection has grown to over 30 days. As a result, Southern Pines has been allowing developers of major projects to contract with licensed utility contractors to complete the connections.
During Monday’s work session, Town Engineer James Michel presented the Southern PInes Town Council with a number of recommended revisions to water and sewer ordinances including new language that clarifies how tap connections on new projects can be handled and the removal of some restricting language.
He also recommended changes to how the town enforces cross-connection controls -- or backflow prevention. A backflow event is essentially an unintended reversal of water pressure from a customer that could potentially contaminate the town’s potable water supply. Residential customers with irrigation systems are required to install a backflow prevention device (RPZ). State law also requires commercial customers to install RPZ meters.
Michel recommended a revision that would allow town staff to evaluate the level of hazard present at existing commercial properties, with a mandatory reevaluation if there was a change of tenant or property ownership. In addition, some commercial customers could apply for an exemption from the stricter “testable unit” requirements.
“What we are looking at is to craft the code so potential hazards in a facility can be taken into account and there is an option to apply for a waiver to install a lesser device if nothing more is needed,” Town Manager Reagan Parsons said, noting that a change in state law two years ago had created a lot of “gray area” with the town’s existing code.
In the end, we would like all of our commercial structures to be in compliance but take a measured approach and look at individual businesses, rather than trying to get this done overnight, Michel explained. The proposed changes will “provide flexibility to address some special circumstances,” such as a downtown business installing a RPZ that would impact pedestrian access or ADA compliance of the property.
Michel is also actively working with Moore County Public Works to see if there might be some common ground in how they handle backflow prevention requirements.
“We believe there is a benefit to the public and those wishing to do business or develop in the area for these ordinances to have some level of consistency,” Michel said.
Other recommended revisions clarify that only the Southern Pines Town Council has the ability to waive the requirement to connect to its municipal water system and a suggestion to reduce the distance required for a mandatory sewer connection to a single family lot from 300 feet to 200 feet. System Development Fees (SDF) for new projects would not be charged until a builder submits a tap fee or requests a certificate of occupancy, a revision that will bring the town’s water and sewer codes into alignment with current practices and state law.
Also on Monday, town leaders heard from Recreation and Parks Director Cindi King. She stepped into her new role in April following the retirement of Robert Reeve in December 2020. The town also recently hired a new aquatics coordinator.
More than 1,000 residents and nearly 500 non-residents have visited the public pool at Pool Park since it opened for the summer season. Located at 735 S. Stephens St. the pool is open Tuesday through Saturday, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Fees for Southern Pines residents are $1 for children, $2 for 13 years and over; non-resident fees are $2 for children, $4 for 13 and over. Admission is free between 5:30-6:30 p.m. The pool is closed on Sundays and during periods of inclement weather.
In addition, the town’s summer day camps have been running at full capacity and senior activities have mostly resumed as COVID-19 cases have dropped and vaccination rates have increased. King anticipated that senior card games would restart next week.
Reservoir Park has also seen heavy use this spring, King reported, with approximately 22,000 vehicles counted entering the park in May.
In other discussion during Monday’s work session, Parsons said the Public Works Annex building renovation project was “advancing very well,” but plans for the design of the rear facade have been modified.
Originally the outer wall facing U.S. 1 in West Southern Pines was going to be covered with board and batten material; however, during demolition it was discovered there was not an underlying structure to support the weight for this type of installation. Instead the board and batten will be applied to the front elevation only and the rear section will be repainted with the already planned “green screen” providing some visual buffering.
