Plans for the new Southern Pines Crossfit location were favorably reviewed by the Southern Pines Town Council on Wednesday. The regular agenda meeting also marked the first time town leaders have met in-person since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Dean King of Pinnacle Development Design Build presented the application for the nearly 9,000-square-foot gym on behalf of T & S Developers, LLC. The facility will be located on an undeveloped lot on SW Broad Street, next door to the Nature’s Own store and 195 American Fusion restaurant.
Architecturally speaking, this area of town has a more industrial feel. A number of structures are steel-framed building kits clad in metal siding, but redevelopment efforts include the revamped auto dealership where Cooper Auto Choice is now located and the new two-story brick Fidelity Bank building under construction. Also nearby is Red’s Corner, a food truck campus that is being developed by Rachel Jurgens of Pony Espresso.
The Southern Pines CrossFit design, as presented, will require an exemption to the town’s code which requires 80 percent brick exteriors on commercial structures. Instead, King explained, the one-story project incorporates about 40 percent brick, composite siding that has the appearance of wood clapboard, and vertical standing seam metal. In addition, sections of the roof are flat to help conceal HVAC equipment.
The east and west elevations -- facing old U.S. 1 and SW Broad Street, respectively -- will be the most visible parts of the building. Both incorporate a modern glass curtain wall that King described as a glass tube of open space to anchor the building where the primary gym operation is housed. Plans also call for a small mezzanine, locker rooms, classroom space and an office area.
“This does fit with a lot of what is going on in this area,” said Councilman Mitch Lancaster.
Town leaders also went into a closed session Wednesday to consider potential economic incentives related to a proposed economic development project. No additional information has been made available about this project at this time.
The Southern Pines Town Council have also scheduled a series of public hearings on Tuesday, June 8, including:
-The second and final public hearing on the proposed FY 22 budget, which begins July 1, 2021.
-A quasi-judicial public hearing to consider the proposed 144-unit expansion in the Morganton Park North development. Plans call for three new buildings, each with 48 units, a new outdoor seating and fire pit area, in addition to construction of a new dog park.
The Legends at Morganton Park was initially developed in 2012 by Caviness & Cates, a Fayetteville-based builder. The complex features 288 luxury apartments, children’s play area, clubhouse and pool. The proposed expansion would bring the overall development to 432 units on 27 acres.
-A quasi-judicial public hearing to consider a preliminary development plan for the American Whiskey Co. campus proposed on a 15-acre tract at Yadkin Road, between U.S. 1 and Trimble Plant Road.
Brad and Jessica Halling of Rickhouse Properties unveiled conceptual plans earlier this year for a “resort-like” distilled spirits plant, cocktail bar and restaurant, retail area, office space for the business, and private tasting areas. Later phases of the proposed project include expansion of storage capacity and an outdoor stage facing the wooded rear portion of the property.
