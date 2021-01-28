Indiana Avenue is a two-lane, somewhat winding road through residential and rural areas between Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines and N.C. 211 south of Aberdeen.
With steady growth across southern Moore County in recent years, truck traffic and speed has picked up substantially along this connector road.
On Monday, Southern Pines town leaders considered a petition signed by 75 residents who are requesting relief, potentially through a town-issued ordinance that would restrict large vehicles from using Indiana Avenue as a shortcut between N.C. 211 and U.S. 1.
Currently the road is posted with N.C. Department of Transportation signs that prohibit 3-axle vehicles, that would include tractor trailers and larger dump trucks, but these restrictions are not enforced.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons said without question, truck traffic has increased on Indiana Avenue; however, the ability for the town to regulate use on a state-owned road is no longer clear.
“We have something on the books that attempted to (regulate trucks) but it dates back to 50 or 60 years ago. The current state statutes do not support this,” Parsons said. “The question of can we write a ticket that can stick is the bigger issue right now.”
He recommended an update to the town’s ordinances, including how large vehicles are defined, may be necessary. In addition Parsons said he’s asked DOT to review where speed limit signs are posted.
Another concern is the narrow right-of-way on Indiana Avenue leaves little wiggle room for error. Parsons noted within a 24-hour period last year, the same utility power pole was struck twice by vehicles.
“I’ve seen more issues with distracted drivers than trucks,” Parsons said.
“Our town has grown so much,” said Mayor Carol Haney, noting she has received many phone calls and emails about the traffic issues on Indiana Avenue. “I don’t know how we can enforce and stop it, but I think we need to do everything we can to try.”
Chuck Dumas, DOT Division 8 maintenance engineer, told The Pilot in a follow-up phone interview that the town’s options are limited.
“The signs that are posted have been there for years, possibly 18 years or more. But the signs are not ordinanced,” Dumas said, noting there are no plans for their removal.
For truck traffic to be restricted on a state-road, according to current regulations, there must be a safety issue or excessive deterioration of the road due to the heavier vehicles.
Dumas said a recent DOT evaluation of Indiana Avenue found neither of these conditions present, though he noted his office is aware of the community’s perception the issues exist.
In other discussion on Monday, the Southern Pines Town Council:
Approved a conditional use permit for an infill redevelopment request to build a new mixed-use building with an office and 7 residential units at 150 S. Page Street in downtown Southern Pines.
Recommended a $1.2 million contract with Progressive Construction for the Southern Pines Public Annex building renovation project. The low bid award is contingent upon approval by the state’s Local Government Commission.
