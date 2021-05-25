A type of non-reproducing fish will be introduced to Warrior Woods Lake if all goes according to preliminary plans outlined Monday by Southern Pines Town Manager Reagan Parsons. The goal is to help clear the water of unwanted algae.
Individuals who live along the lake, including attorney Marsh Smith, have advocated for a town-sponsored clean-up effort to control undesired plant growth. Those requests are based on “the belief or perception that a number of wastewater spills and overflows through the years had contributed to the growth,” Parsons told town leaders.
Those leaks included a 10,000 gallon spill in August 2016 and a larger 70,000 gallon spill in October 2014.
The town installed more than 300 feet of new sewer pipe in 2019 to replace the aging force main near the Warrior Woods community.
Smith, an environmental advocate and conservationist, approached town leaders during budget planning sessions in 2019 and 2020 about populating the lake with the sterile grass carp, species known to feast on algae and other debris.
Parsons said the remediation request presented a number of challenges, “beginning with the fact that the lake is private and is not incorporated into the town.” In addition, he said it could not be established that the sewer incidents were a cause or direct contributor to the situation; however, town staff recommended moving forward with developing an agreement.
“We believe it achieves the desires of the homeowners (clean-up) while protecting the town’s interest and ensuring no long-term liability for continued efforts,” added Parsons.
As presented, the Warrior Woods Lake project calls for an initial application of an EPA-approved herbicide followed by the introduction of the grass carp. The total cost is expected to run $16,000.
Also during Tuesday’s work session, town leaders set in motion plans to abandon an existing right-of-way on the Faith Missionary Baptist Church property on South Gaines Street.
Parsons explained that public safety has required the developer of the adjacent Mid South subdivision to construct an emergency access point. Parsons said in negotiations with the church, they have come up with what he described as a “win-win-win” situation.
The church will assume ownership of the right-of-way and the developer will install a siren-activated gate on a portion of the church’s parking lot, which will also be improved as part of the process.
“The town gets the emergency access we desire and require. The developers get the access to move forward with the project, and the church gets the improved parking spaces,” Parsons said.
Other action taken by the Southern Pines Town Council:
Approved a waiver allowing a property at 206 Ridgeview Road to be developed without a mandatory connection to the town’s sewer system. Two adjacent existing homes use septic systems and the applicant, David Furie, noted developing a connection to the closest municipal sewer line would require taking down mature trees between neighboring properties.
Approved a request to rezone a .79-acre tract on West Pennsylvania Avenue to a commercial business designation. The applicant, RAB Investments, has proposed developing the former Moore Montessori charter school campus as a daycare facility.
Approved a request from Parsons to develop an agreement with Moore County to consolidate the dual water systems serving The Carolina community, located near Moore County Airport, to a single consolidated system operated by the town.
Town Engineer James Michel explained the consolidation will reduce the length of new water mains that would need to be extended in the community for future development phases. In exchange, the developer has offered to provide a number of improvements associated with the change-over and to improve the hydraulics of the water system to bring it up to current fire flow standards.
