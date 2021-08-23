More than a playground of monkey bars and slides, the Blanchie Carter Discovery Park at the former Southern Pines Primary campus was developed as an outdoor learning environment.
On Monday, the Southern Pines Town Council formally declared its interest in entering into a private negotiation with the Moore County Board of Education (BOE) to acquire the 4-acre tract. A unanimously approved resolution outlines the town’s intent to continue “to protect and use the property as a public park” as part of its ongoing revitalization efforts in West Southern Pines.
This action follows the school board’s recent 4-3 decision to open bids for most of the surplus campus, including the park, to potential buyers. In the same vote, the school board reiterated its previous offer to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust to purchase five acres on the corner of Carlisle and West New York Avenue was upheld. That five-acre parcel is arguably the most historically valuable, as the site was home to a Rosenwald school for Black students from 1924 to 1949, and still holds the auditorium of the former segregated high school.
The Blanchie Carter Discovery Park was established in the mid-1990s, driven by the dedicated efforts of the late Bruce Cunningham, a longtime school board member, and his wife, Ann Petersen, who recently retired from teaching. The space was designed by Robin Moore, a professor of landscape architecture at N.C. State University and named after the school’s principal at the time.
The town of Southern Pines contributed $25,000 towards the grassroots effort that eventually reached some $200,000 in community donations and volunteer labor necessary to realize the park.
More recently, in November 2020, the Town Council approved a strategy to revitalize the West Southern Pines community “in a manner consistent with its history.” The former school campus was identified as part of those efforts as both an anchor and an asset. In the resolution, town leaders also note that public use of the property is consistent with its existing zoning.
“The Blanchie Carter Park has served as an important and meaningful role to the town of Southern Pines and community of West Southern Pines since its inception. The revitalization efforts are aided by continuing to protect and use this property as a public park,” the resolution states.
The town has committed to providing a current land survey and appraisal of the 4.24-acre parcel, at no cost to Moore County Schools, as part of its request to enter into a private negotiation.
“We are making it very clear as to what we are trying to do,” said Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney, who also sent an earlier letter of interest under her own name and title to the school board.
Councilman Mike Saulnier said the town has a long term commitment in the park, as indicated by the contribution to the park’s original development. “This isn’t something that is new to the game.”
In other action on Monday, the Southern Pines Town Council:
Approved a voluntary annexation petition for a .45-acre parcel at 260 Saunders Blvd. submitted by property owners, Robert and Tracy Currie.
Approved a request to reduce the speed on Paddock Lane in the Longleaf Golf & Family Club community from 35 to 25 miles per hour. Residents along the roadway requested the change following numerous complaints about speeding.
Discussed a request by the town of Aberdeen to purchase bulk water to serve a portion of a new development that is located just over the municipal boundary on South Broad Street near Bell Avenue. Because of the slope of the land and existing utilities, Aberdeen cannot provide the necessary fire flow capacity for approximately 70 houses at the northern end of the project. Town Manager Reagan Parsons noted one advantage to Southern Pines is the new water line will create some redundancy in that area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.