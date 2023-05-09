The Southern Pines Town Council approved the Whitehall at Reservoir Park master plan with support from residents at its Tuesday meeting.
The Whitehall tract comprises 157 acres of preserved longleaf pine forests and is home to the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker. It connects with Reservoir Park, hence its updated name, and with the Elizabeth Rounds playground off Pee Dee Road.
About 66 acres of the property are protected by a conservation easement, meaning about 40 percent of the land is permanently protected from certain types of activity. It was placed by The Sandhills Area Land Trust in 1991, which merged with the Three Rivers Land Trust in 2019.
Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth and Parks and Recreation Director Cindi King presented the plan, which has been reviewed and approved by the Three Rivers Land Trust.
The three main focuses of the plan are resource preservation, passive recreation and public accessibility.
The land requires controlled burns to maintain the longleaf pine forests and allow natural diversity along the forest floor to flourish. Continued care of the land was a top priority for the town.
Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth said there is a focus on establishing a burn cycle to promote the preservation of the forest and woodpecker habitat, which partly nest in these trees because it is a safe location from predators.
The plan also calls for “treading lightly.” The town intends to utilize existing amenities, like the bathrooms and roadway at Elizabeth Rounds Park, making it a trailhead for Whitehall. Additional parking areas would be designed to fit within the existing treescape and likely be a gravel lot — not paved.
The plan includes more than five miles of trails, including “soft” interior trails and a permeable, hard surface trail along the perimeter. That trail would be made of a material that looks like asphalt but allows water and air to flow through it. Roth said it would be the first accessible trail in Southern Pines.
The future design would designate specific trails for dog walkers to use. But the Town Council discussed establishing specific times for people to have their dogs off-leash in some parts of the park, like an open field.
The design also features picnic areas, a wildflower meadow, fruit and pecan orchards and possible upgrades to the existing structures to create more usable event and programming spaces.
Residents mainly supported the plan at the public hearing on Tuesday night, asking clarifying questions about allowed uses and what the maintenance involved.
Lara Beth Jones, a resident of Foxfire, also came to share her support of the “delightful and beautiful” plan. Last year, she worked with the town’s Parks and Recreation department to offer a forest bathing event.
Southern Pines now has the fourth largest municipality-owned park in North Carolina thanks to Whitehall at Reservoir Park with 326 acres, ahead of the Dorothea Dix Park at 307 acres in Raleigh. The town also has a population of about 15,000, while Raleigh’s population is closer to 467,700.
The next step for Whitehall includes developing construction drawings and a land management plan. The 2023-24 fiscal year draft budget includes $260,000 for those needs.
