Statue is now on display outside the new Aberdeen Police Department building. L-R: Fire Chief Phillip. Richardson, Officer M. Myers Det. C. Vaugh, Officer Moore, Det. C. Pridgen, Lt. C. Ricks MPO. G. Adcox, Lt. S. Darling, Sgt. D. Schofield, Chief Carl Colasacco and Mayor Robert Farrell Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
The town board approved the construction of turning lanes outside of the Aberdeen Sportsplex on Hwy 15-501 at their meeting on Monday night.
“It’ll make the entrance a lot more attractive, safer, and it's required by DOT (department of transportation),” Sabiston said.
The plan is to add left and right turning lanes on Hwy 15-501, impacting about 800 linear feet of the roadway. The project includes road widening, grading, resurfacing with pavement, stormwater improvements and erosion control measures.
After the town received multiple expensive proposals, Director of Public Works Harold Watts found a company with a “reasonable” price, Sabiston said. Roberts Brothers Site Development, LLC, estimated the project at $372,452.
Sabiston asked the town board to approve up to $400,000 for the construction, leaving a little wiggle room for any additional needs or the possibility of paving part of the sportsplex entrance. The plan, for now, is to leave the internal roadways of the park gravel.
Watts said the project is planned to start on March 1 and last three to four weeks. The construction will slow down traffic on Hwy 15-501.
Sabiston is unsure if the park will be closed while the work occurs. He is looking into a possible second entrance or designating open times around the contractor's work.
Further, the town previously submitted a request to reduce the speed on Hwy 15-501 between Pee Dee Road and Pinebluff Lake Road to 45 mph from 55 mph. This stretch of road includes the sportsplex entrance. Sabiston said the request is under review by the N.C. Department of Transportation, and there do not seem to be any issues with it happening.
The town board also approved spending funds to purchase mobile and handheld radios for the police department on Monday night. Financial Director Butch Watson said the town has been trying to buy radios for over two years now, and this approval will use the rest of the money in the Police Capital Project fund, totaling $87,744.41.
The police department needs to acquire these radios because state law is supposed to change on Jan. 1, 2025, making all non-low band radios obsolete. These new radios would be in line with regulations.
Police Chief Carl Colasacco said the funds would be enough to take care of all portable radios, but the department would need to outfit about 10 cars with new radios.
The Aberdeen Police Department will also have a formal presentation for the recently acquired and long-awaited memorial statue, which stands outside the department at 804 N. Sandhills Blvd. The presentation will be on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. outside the department.
