Southern Pines town leaders approved a contract with the Development Finance Initiative (DFI) on Tuesday to study a nearly 20-acre tract adjacent to Armory Park on Morganton Road. The mostly undeveloped property has been owned by the town since the 1940s.

DFI is a UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government sponsored program that partners with communities to provide specialized real estate development and finance expertise for transformative projects.

The town engaged DFI in March 2020 in support of neighborhood revitalization efforts in West Southern Pines. During that project, this particular parcel was identified as a key opportunity. Located on the Morganton Road corridor at the intersection of West Morganton Road and South Henley Street, the property sits within a strategic gateway to West Southern Pines, U.S. 1 and the South Broad Street area.

The scope of work outlined in DFI’s pre-development service contract includes a market analysis to assess the demand for development, assisting the town in community engagement efforts to solicit public input on any potential projects, and an evaluation of the site conditions and what might potentially fit on the property.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is another important stakeholder in the discussion. The nonprofit organization owns a small 1.32 undeveloped triangular-shaped piece of land on the same section of Morganton Road, a donation received from the Van Camp family.

During public comment, Lynn Thompson asked about DFI’s plans for a proposed advisory board that will assist with the project.

Mayor Carol Haney said an informal group is scheduled to meet this week to begin brainstorming ideas on what this board might “look like.” There are no specific details yet, but she anticipated the group would serve as a liaison between the town and the community.

In other discussion on Tuesday, the Southern Pines Town Council:

Appointed Elizabeth Oettinger to serve on the Historic District Commission for a four-year term.

Conducted a public hearing to consider a voluntary annexation of the 157-acre Whitehall Tract, a mostly undeveloped property the town acquired for recreational purposes.

Heard from Councilman Mitch Lancaster that both COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization rates are decreasing, in addition to fewer reported ICU patients with coronavirus-related symptoms.

“I think that information needs to get out. The numbers are moving in the right direction and that is great news,” Lancaster said.

