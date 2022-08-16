The Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a zoning request that will clear the way for a new cellular tower in Northern Moore County, expanding wireless service in an area that has for years suffered from spotty coverage.
The request was submitted by Cellco Partnership, a Charlotte company doing business as Verizon Wireless. Deborah Ensminger, planning and transportation director for Moore County, explained that the 255-foot-tall facility will occupy about 0.23 acres of a 70-acre tract off N.C. 22 in the Ritter township near Bennett.
She added that expanded wireless coverage “is most definitely a high demand in large rural areas” like Northern Moore County, which is teeming with dead zones for cellular service.
Ralph Wyngarden of the real estate company Faulk & Foster spoke on behalf of the applicant during a public hearing. Addressing the commissioners, Wyngarden noted that the site is located within a “critical coverage gap” for Verizon Wireless.
“This will fill that gap,” he said. “The proposed height will help us better serve the lower areas, particularly along the Deep River area and North Moore Road, (along with) the North Moore High School area.”
Verizon subscribers aren’t the only customers who will benefit from the tower, according to Wyngarden. He said the proposed facility has been designed to “accommodate three additional, comparable providers,” meaning customers of other wireless companies should also see improved service.
Wyngarden did not identify the three other providers during his presentation to the commissioners.
Documents submitted to the county by Cellco Partnership state that there “are no existing buildings within 500 feet” of the proposed tower. The facility will be surrounded by a tall fence and include a gravel access road for maintenance vehicles, the company said.
Adjacent property owners were invited to weigh in on the proposal during a community meeting on June 27. Wyngarden said none of the attendees voiced opposition to the project.
“The sentiment has been positive and in favor of addressing the need in this area,” he said.
The zoning request was unanimously approved by the commissioners following the public hearing, during which only Wyngarden and Ensminger spoke. It was not immediately clear when construction of the tower would begin.
Commissioner Otis Ritter, whose District III encompasses Northern Moore County, said the facility is “well-past due.”
“It is a safety feature that we need to overcome in this county,” Ritter said in a brief interview after Tuesday’s board meeting, adding that the lack of reliable cellular coverage can make it difficult for people to report vehicle accidents and other incidents on rural roads.
“If you don’t have the coverage, you don’t have the ambulances coming,” he said. “It’s been an issue forever, but we’re moving forward.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
