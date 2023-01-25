The Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a zoning request that will clear the way for construction of a 255-foot tower in Robbins that will improve wireless service in the northwestern end of Moore County.
Members of the board unanimously voted in support of rezoning a rural parcel off N.C. 705, currently used for agriculture, to accommodate the tower following a public hearing. The request was submitted by Verizon Wireless, which received permission to build on the property from landowners Harold and Catherine Hussey.
While presenting the proposal to the commissioners, Deborah Ensminger, planning and transportation director for Moore County, noted that “wireless communication service is in huge demand in the largely rural area.” The nearest wireless tower is located more than two miles from the site, she said.
Ralph Wyngarden of the real estate company Faulk & Foster spoke on behalf of the applicant during the public hearing. Addressing the commissioners, Wyngarden said the tower will fill a “coverage hole in need of service.”
“It will provide good service in this area that’s critical to public health and safety,” Wyngarden said, adding that having “a reliable and extensive wireless infrastructure in the county overall is a key ingredient for economic development.”
Tuesday’s meeting marked Wyngarden’s second recent appearance before the board. He addressed the commissioners during a public hearing in August for a proposed cellular tower off N.C. 22 in the Ritter township near Bennett.
A zoning request for that tower’s construction was also approved by the commissioners.
Following Tuesday’s action by the board, Commissioner Nick Picerno said efforts to enhance wireless service in northern Moore County, an area that has long suffered from spotty coverage, have been “long in coming.”
“The people up there really needed that tower,” he said.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
