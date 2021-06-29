Moore County’s tourism office is relocating to the former Carter Laundry Building, a unique, restored historic property in downtown Southern Pines.
Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst Southern Pines Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau, recommended signing a five-year lease for the new space during a meeting last week with the organization’s Board of Directors. The organization’s current lease was set to expire and there was no opportunity to renew.
The new location, a former commercial laundry facility at 155 New York Ave., was built in 1930 and later renovated into industrial loft-style offices. The building features 18-foot barrel vaulted ceilings, exposed trusses and brick walls. An outside brick terraced patio leads to an expansive green space.
The restored structure is so visually appealing it has inspired other projects in the downtown Southern Pines area, including the three-story Pinnacle Design/Build Group building on West Pennsylvania Avenue and the Krausen building located next door, which houses Southern PInes Growler Co. and the Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
Commercial broker Susan Clift Brown, who owns two of the three office suites in the Carter Building, said she was flooded with calls when a space became available. She hit the pause button, so to speak, once the CVB indicated its interest.
“As a community player, I thought it would be a great place for tourism. It made so much sense for them to be in this building. When you step inside, you can feel the history. You know the building has been there a long time.”
She noted another unique, historic property in the village of Pinehurst -— Theo’s Taverna — has also recently come on the market. With its large garden and 1920 brick structure, this is another historic “gem,” she said.
“The growth in the area has created a lot of demand. Commercial demand always follows residential demand and, right now, the supply for both is very low,” Brown said, noting that larger facilities that could be used as distribution centers are especially needed throughout the state.
The CVB was formerly located on U.S. 15-501 in a shared space owned by the Moore County Chamber. When that property was sold in November 2017, both organizations moved to new office locations in southern Moore County.
For the last four years, the CVB has operated from a two-story building on Community Road in Pinehurst; however, Werz said the property owner has new plans for the property.
While he was out walking his dog one evening, Werz saw a sign advertising space at the Carter Building and quickly inquired.
The new office is large enough to accommodate the CVB staff and a small coworking space that will be subleased separately. The overall monthly cost is slightly higher than the CVB’s existing location, but Werz noted that finding a modern, move-in office space was competitive and difficult in today’s marketplace.
“This is a very valuable space,” Werz said. “It also has very easy access to the Moore County Chamber of Commerce. That allows each of our offices to easily redirect people as appropriate.”
There was some consideration to the Moore County Partners in Progress potentially moving in with the CVB, but Werz said the economic development organization plans to remain at its current office space on the Sandhills Community College campus.
Also during the June 21 CVB Board meeting, Vice Chair Kelly Miller presented an updated report on occupancy tax revenue, the CVB’s sole means of financial support. He said March and April 2021 were record-breaking months and he anticipated May and June returns would be equally impressive.
“We are one of the lucky counties that have done well,” Miller said.
Projecting revenue through June 30, Werz said the CVB could potentially roll over up to $468,000 to its fund balance for Fiscal Year 2022.
“As we stand right now with collections, we are sitting on an all-time record,” Werz said. “A year ago, in April, we talked about raising the occupancy tax. I’m not saying if that decision is right or wrong, but if we had done that then, we would have at least $1.4 million in a destination enhancement fund ready to go.
“We are in a very special place that we have been this successful in the middle of a pandemic,” he added. “As far as tourism is concerned, the pandemic is over. We are just rocking it.”
