Winter is a slow time of year for Moore County’s tourism industry and 2021 has not become an exception. But the lack of corporate and group travel due to the pandemic has left more hotel rooms empty than usual.
“There is some business traffic, primarily related to the military and some industry like CSX, but it is not enough to move the needle,” said Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst Southern Pines Aberdeen Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).
Between July and November, the collection of occupancy taxes — the “room tax” charged to overnight visitors — is 8 percent lower compared to the same period as last year; however, overall since March 2020, there’s been a decrease of 32 percent.
“Golf has been our saving grace. It is the one thing that remained constant,” Werz said. “Golf never closed, never shut down, never stopped. If anyone took the golf industry for granted, 2020 showed once and for all that it is the backbone of this tourism destination.”
Werz anticipates a full recovery of Moore County’s tourism economy will take place in three phases. Leisure travel, followed by small and medium-size events this spring and summer, then finally group and business travel next winter and into 2022.
“Our recovery will begin in 2021, a full recovery is not expected until 2023 or later.”
Until March 2020 — and the onset of COVID-19 — Moore County was in the midst of a record-breaking surge in tourism. For 17 straight months, the CVB reported all-time records in the amount of occupancy tax reported.
The CVB has championed raising the occupancy rate tax from 3 percent to 6 percent in recent years. State law dictates two-thirds is to be used to promote travel and tourism initiatives and one-third is for tourism-related expenditures.
Werz noted that every dollar the CVB spends to market the destination yields around $12 in visitor spending.
The Moore County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a work session on March 10 with various stakeholders, including officials from area municipalities and the CVB, to discuss potential changes to the room tax rate.
(1) comment
The economy needs a better balance, adding more businesses that create true wealth. For instance industry, agriculture and mining. Known gas deposits exist in the northern part of the county. Fracking might make its recovery economical, and provide many good-paying jobs in a poor part of the county.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.