Interest in the actions of local school boards has been at an all-time high since the pandemic, and the Moore County Board of Education is seldom short of business to consider during its monthly meetings.
But this week board members will consider asking staff to streamline their workload to reduce the frequency that they convene as a full board. Board Vice-Chair David Hensley last week proposed that the board shift to meeting every other month.
State law sets minimum requirements of quarterly meetings for local boards of education: on the first Mondays in January, April, July and October “or as soon thereafter as possible.” Many of the state’s school boards are required by the local acts that established them to meet once a month, but Moore County’s contain no such requirement.
In recent years, the board has met twice a month year-round: traditionally holding an informational work session on the first Monday of the month and voting on its agenda a week later. Summer work sessions and business meetings are sometimes condensed into a single day.
But Hensley said that such frequent meetings are unnecessary for “effective management” and that preparing for meetings two weeks of every month constitutes an excessive demand on administrators’ time.
“We’re an oversight board, we’re not a current operations board,” he said. “If we get the right management metrics being briefed to us on a semiannual basis or every other month, we don’t need to have these meetings 24 out of 52 weeks.”
In the current academic year the board is on track for a total of 28 meetings, including special sessions on the budget, strategic plan development and school improvement plans. In 2021-2022, when the board interviewed and discussed applicants for superintendent, it met 35 times.
Superintendent Tim Locklair said that while preparing for board meetings is an almost daily part of his and other administrators’ workload — specifically Mike Metcalf, the district’s chief officer for academics and student support services — he has “some concern” about maintaining smooth operations with the board meeting less often.
“But if we did — I’m open-minded about it — if the board chose to do that we’d have to put a plan into place,” he said. “We’d have to have kind of a revised ‘battle rhythm’ to make sure we’re being as exacting as we can and we’d have to know up front that there are going to be times that as secretary to the board I’d have to request a special meeting.”
Most other board members were slow to warm up to the idea, but agreed to put the issue to a vote on Monday.
“We ran on oversight,” said Philip Holmes. “We have F-rated schools and there’s things that I believe need our attention monthly, like the superintendent was saying, from the business aspect side of it.”
Chairman Robert Levy favored the idea of meeting less frequently, but pointed out that the board’s work sessions are usually daylong affairs as it is. Monday’s work session stretched for seven hours, including nearly two hours of board training with attorney Richard Schwartz and district technology staff.
One time-sensitive matter of business discussed, which will be on the board’s agenda Monday, involved authorizing Executive Officer for Operations Jenny Purvis to spend about $250,000 on four maintenance vehicles. That’s part of a limited number expected to be available in early April at state contract pricing.
“We generally have it so that our plate is full at each monthly meeting, and we also have a whole bunch of constituents who, on a monthly basis, bring us problems,” said Levy.
Levy also maintained that the board should continue meeting monthly to better track progress toward its strategic goals for improved academic achievement.
“Well let’s meet four times a month and we’ll be four times more effective,” Hensley retorted.
Board members Ken Benway and Stacey Caldwell were also open to having fewer meetings. Both serve on the district’s budget and construction committees along with Hensley, and mentioned the increased workload related to them.
In a significant expansion of previous committees, the current board has established a total of 10 committees to discuss specific items related to the budget, construction, policy, safety and discipline, curriculum and redistricting among other topics. The budget and construction committees have both been active with multiple meetings so far this year while some of the others have yet to convene.
“I do agree with David. I think work tends to fill the time allocated for it,” said Benway. “With the adoption of a new robust committee situation, that’s taken a pretty significant amount of time and organization to get off the ground and get running, I think those committee meetings will make up for a great deal of the gap.”
Caldwell pointed out that committee meetings are open to the public, and provide more opportunities for questions and interaction than regular meetings. Board members discussed “training” constituents to a new schedule and ways of providing feedback to the board.
Levy remained unconvinced that committee meetings would be an effective means of engaging with parents and other residents. Those meetings have not been live streamed the way regular meetings and work sessions are.
“A lot of people are not going to come out in the middle of the day for a committee meeting,” he said. “When people come to speak to us … they’re speaking to the rest of the general public, and they want to know what we are doing.”
Shannon Davis said that meeting every other month should give administrators time to prepare work session agendas well in advance. Typically agendas are sent to board members the Friday before a Monday meeting.
“If we can get our agenda two weeks prior to that, and not two days prior to it over the weekend… it would give us time to do proper research also into some things that the administration may be having us look at,” she said.
Locklair offered to formulate a potential schedule for meeting on alternating months and present it to the board on Monday.
“Not that I’m recommending that or not recommending that, but I think it would be helpful for the board to see that laid out in a plan,” he said.
Hensley said that he would like to see a plan for the board to make that transition, possibly for the fall of the upcoming school year.
The board’s regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at West Pine Elementary School.
"Battle rhythm" is an interesting choice of words.
John Misiaszek
Isn't it John...?
