Carthage manager Tom Robinson has announced that he plans to retire in June after nearly nine years with the town.
Robinson was first hired in July 2013 to serve as interim manager following the retirement of his predecessor Carol Sparks. Four months later, he accepted an offer to manage the town on a permanent basis.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed being here,” Robinson said during Monday’s meeting of the Carthage Board of Commissioners. “But I turned 72 in January and while the good Lord is allowing (my wife and I) to be healthy, I’d like to travel, play more golf and quite frankly be more involved with my church.”
The search for his replacement will be led by the Triangle J Council of Governments, a regional planning organization that provides services to Carthage and 45 other local governments across a seven-county area.
“What we would propose to do is work with the board first on what you hope to see in terms of candidates for manager,” Lee Worsley, executive director of Triangle J Council of Governments, told the commissioners on Monday, adding that his organization will then advertise for the position, field applications and set up interviews between suitable applicants and the board, which will ultimately decide who to hire.
The commissioners are expected to discuss their preferences for the next manager during a meeting with Worsley on March 10.
Additional coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com and in Wednesday’s newspaper.
