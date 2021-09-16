Tobacco field

Tobacco growing in an Edgecombe County field between Leggett and Hobgood.

 NC STATE UNIVERSITY

The Moore County Tobacco Research Referendum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Moore County Cooperative Extension Service located in the Moore County Agricultural Building, 707 Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage.

The referendum is being held to let tobacco growers decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program, explained Deborah McGiffin, Moore County Extension Director. The program has been in place since 1991. State law requires that a new referendum be held every six years.

A two-thirds favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support tobacco research and education. The assessment is ten cents per hundred pounds of tobacco produced in North Carolina.

Approximately $25,000 in funds are collected annually at buying stations by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and then allocated by the Tobacco Research Commission to research and extension projects for tobacco at NC State University.

For more information on the referendum, please call the Moore County Extension Office at (910) 947-3188.

