Even the top-ranked seniors in their Moore County graduating classes will start their next educational chapter on a blank page this fall — but six of them will do it with a $22,000 demonstration of faith from America’s oldest organized group of golf enthusiasts.
This week the Tin Whistles named Adrian Archer from Pinecrest; Suzannah Davis, Reese Hancock and Emma Mack from North Moore; and Luke O’Donnell and Bryce Pekala from Union Pines its latest and largest class of scholarship recipients.
The Tin Whistles formed in 1904 as a social group for Pinehurst Country Club guests. Over the years more of its members became long-term Pinehurst residents, and in the 1970s they started chipping in to fund scholarships for local high school students. Since then they’ve awarded nearly $2 million.
The awards provide $5,500 annually for four years, and are the largest offered by any non-business organization in Moore County. Competition is accordingly tough. It took the five-member Tin Whistles selection committee two rounds of balloting to select this year’s class from the 22 applicants nominated by their schools.
“The standard of applicants was exceptionally high,” said selection committee chairman Jeff Binney. “It was extremely difficult to choose between these highly talented and motivated individuals. We have no doubt that all of them will make a success of their lives.”
Their high class rankings, honors society memberships, records as athletes, and positions as club and student government officers speak to the successes they’ve already achieved. North Moore’s Suzannah Davis, though, was the first church choir director the group has ever interviewed for a college scholarship.
Suzannah was 10 when she started playing piano a few times a month at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. When the church pianist retired a couple of years later, Suzannah was the only one around to fill the role.
“I took over the job of pianist, and in turn choir director, at church because there was, frankly, no one else who was capable of doing it,” she said. “So I learned very quickly how to lead those people.”
She also plays tenor and alto saxophone, was captain of North Moore’s Marching Mustangs and played in the All-State Honors Band for three years. Now she’s heading to UNC-Greensboro to study piano performance and occupational music therapy.
That’s been her goal since the summer before 10th grade, which she spent playing piano at a Broadway camp for students with special needs.
“I really fell in love with the idea of educating them about music because of their inquisitive nature,” said Suzannah. “It inspired me. I hope to always be like them: always wonder, always learn and always educate.”
Interviewing with the Tin Whistles in April was Adrian Archer’s third scholarship interview experience. So despite the significant financial award on the line he went into the conversation with a comfortable idea of how he wanted it to go.
“I mainly wanted to focus on the idea of curiosity, how my family life has always revolved around curiosity, whether it's dinner table conversation or impromptu lessons on poetry or music,” said Adrian. “I wanted to emphasize that I’m a person who really just wants to learn.”
He’ll use the scholarship at Johns Hopkins University, where he plans to double major in computer science and math. Adrian developed an interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning last summer at Governor’s School and now hopes to perform groundbreaking research in that field.
Though he’ll still be a work-study student to help defray expenses, the Tin Whistles scholarship will offer some breathing room to prioritize relevant work and research experience. Students can use the scholarships for any education-related expenses.
“With this scholarship it gives me new flexibility to maybe get some lower-paying positions that in the long run will end up giving me more experience in what I want to do,” he said. “It's definitely a flexibility that I’m very grateful for.”
Both Tin Whistle scholars from Union Pines are heading to N.C. State University, and are both torn between two potential paths.
Bryce Pekala might still need to spend a year or two at one school just to catch his breath. He came to Union Pines at the beginning of his senior year. Bryce had already attended two other high schools in the last three years as his family moved around with his father’s Army orders.
But he ended up in North Carolina at the ideal time to get an engineering degree at an affordable public university.
”N.C. State was the most appealing to me because it was close to family, also financially it’s going to be the cheapest option out of all the schools I’ve applied to and the engineering program was the best one out of all the schools I’ve applied to,” Bryce said.
He’s planning to join the interdisciplinary Benjamin Franklin Scholars program at N.C. State, which combines majors in humanities and social sciences with degrees in engineering.
“As a kid I was always fascinated with computers and nowadays I’m fascinated by government and civics because of my AP government teacher,” he said.
“After college I want to pursue a law degree but N.C. State has really good engineering programs, so you get a job right out of college so that might be an opportunity. All these different things I’m doing will open a lot of paths in my life that I can choose from.”
Luke O’Donnell is planning to keep his options open for the next few years before choosing between working in the pharmaceutical industry or becoming a self-employed physician assistant.
“I really like biology, but then I also have a talent for interacting with people so I wanted to kind of put them together and go for the business aspect,” he said.
Either way, he’ll probably be on the hook for several more years of school after college, so he’s interviewed for a handful of scholarships in an effort to keep his undergraduate costs low.
“I just went in wanting to be completely myself, tell all the truth and hope that they like me for me. I could tell they definitely had a soft spot for the locals, people who have been here and who want to do more for the community like they have,” said Luke.
“It’s completely life changing. It’s going to help me out so much, $22,000 toward school is almost an entire year at State paid off so I can focus my first and second year on really narrowing down what I do want to study.”
North Moore seniors Reese Hancock and Emma Mack have different passions, but they both hope to bring them back to rural North Carolina when they finish their education. Reese said she went into the interview excited to share how she plans to “pay it forward” in the long run.
Earning a degree in psychology at Appalachian State University and taking classes in nonprofit management is the first step toward her goal of becoming a substance abuse counselor and starting an addiction center.
“Being from a small community I can see how little access they have to resources so I want to put something where it may give people more opportunity to have these resources available to them,” said Reese.
“I’ve had personal experiences with an addict and it showed me the lack of help that people who are addicts get, and the lack of support. They can be deemed as bad instead of an actual human being with a psychological disease and I’ve seen that firsthand in my family and in my community.”
Emma wants to start a theater company after studying theater arts and business administration at UNC-Chapel Hill. She’s been involved with theater since she was a sixth grader at West Pine Middle playing the wolf in “Into the Woods.”
“Theater has given me so many opportunities that nothing else has,” Emma said. “It's shown me humility, how to have confidence in myself and work as a team. I would not be who I am today without theater.”
Applying for college is a daunting enough prospect without also signing on for years of loan repayments. With the Tin Whistles scholarship $10,000 State Employees’ Credit Union scholarship and others, she’s on her way to getting her education without significant debt.
“I’m so thankful to the gentlemen for choosing me as a recipient because I can really be a student now and I don’t have to worry about how to pay for housing or my next meal,” she said. “I will be able to truly be a student and that’s the best gift anyone could ever give me.”
