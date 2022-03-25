The largest local scholarship award in Moore County is expanding the opportunities available to this year’s class of graduating seniors.
More than $140,000 in scholarships — a total of seven awards — will be up for grabs from the The Tin Whistles Scholarship Foundation.
The Tin Whistles have a long history, both as a golfing group and as an altruistic organization. The group began in 1904 as a social club for Pinehurst Country Club visitors and is now the oldest golfing society in America, though these days its 250 active members typically have a permanent address here.
Since 1978, Tin Whistles members have raised funds among themselves to offer scholarships to local high school seniors. The program awarded two scholarships in its first year but grew quickly in its first decade. By the early 1990s, four recipients each received four-year scholarships equal to about half the cost of attending a North Carolina public university.
The program added a fifth scholarship last year, putting its annual award over $100,000.
Over the years the Tin Whistles have awarded nearly $2 million to students graduating from Pinecrest, Union Pines, North Moore and The O’Neal School. Tin Whistles scholars and alumni will number over 150 once the foundation names this year’s class of recipients.
Students receive $5,500 annually for four years to spend at their own discretion in support of their education, whether tuition, books and technology or basic living expenses.
This year the group will award six four-year university scholarships as well as a seventh new scholarship to a student enrolling in the Associate Degree in Nursing program at Sandhills Community College. That scholarship will total $11,000 over three years.
“The decision to add two additional scholarships represents another big step in the growth of the Tin Whistles’ commitment to giving back to the Moore County community, and in particular
to the children,” said Anthony Persico, chair of the Tin Whistles’ scholarship foundation. “Our members continue to support the scholarship program with generous annual donations making this growth possible.”
The scholarship foundation interviews between 25 and 30 students for each year’s round of scholarships. All are nominated by their schools and among the most accomplished in their classes.
Applications are currently open at each school, and awards will be announced in May. Students interested should inquire with their school’s college advisor.
For more information, visit thetinwhistles.org/twsf.
