The Moore County Board of Education named the first “truly homegrown” superintendent in Moore County Schools’ history with Tim Locklair’s formal promotion to the job.
Locklair graduated from Pinecrest three decades before the board, convened in the high school’s auxiliary gymnasium Thursday afternoon, voted unanimously to appoint him the district’s top administrator.
“We looked all over the country and we looked outside the country and we came back to Moore County for Dr. Tim Locklair,” said board Chair Pam Thompson after Locklair entered the gym to a standing ovation.
“We felt his experience, his demonstrated leadership over the last several months, his dedication to Moore County students, teachers, staff, would best serve our community for years to come. During his time as interim superintendent Dr. Locklair has shown that he is more than capable of leading our Moore County schools. He understands the needs and the pressing matters that are in front of the county.”
His career as an educator began at Pinecrest, too. After graduating from Western Carolina University he spent four years as a social studies teacher and coach there before he was promoted to assistant principal in 1999.
After 12 years as a Wake County Public Schools administrator, Locklair returned to Moore County Schools in 2016 to serve as the district’s first executive officer for academics and student support services. In that role he has supervised the departments of technology, exceptional children services, student support services, curriculum and instruction, federal programs, career and technical education and school improvement.
After returning to Moore County Schools as a district-level administrator, Locklair worked toward a doctorate in education at East Carolina University and completed that degree in 2019.
The crowd on hand to watch Locklair’s swearing-in include his colleagues at the district’s central office, school principals, Pinecrest teachers, Grimesey, state Sen. Tom McInnis and former board Chair Helena Wallin-Miller.
“Having this announcement Pinecrest High School is certainly very special and it’s symbolic — but not just of my own journey and what Moore County Schools did for me. It’s symbolic of what it does for thousands of students each and every year, and over the years, that have gone through the Moore County Schools and have gone on to be inspired to pursue their dreams,” Locklair said.
The auxiliary gym is named for former Patriot coach Barbara Foxx, one of the winningest volleyball coaches in state history. Locklair said that as his ninth-grade PE teacher, Foxx was one of many who inspired him to become a teacher — and return to the district to work with the same educators that nurtured him.
“I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to work with incredible folks, talented educators. Any success I’ve ever been part of has been because of the team I’ve been part of, and there’s no better team than the Moore County Schools employee team,” he said. “I’m so proud, and I’m fired up to be working with this employee team moving forward.”
Locklair and his wife Debora, who works as a data manager at Southern Middle, have two children: daughter Hailee, a student at Western Carolina University and Pinecrest graduate, and son Coy, a Pinecrest junior.
The board named Locklair the district’s interim superintendent upon Bob Grimesey’s retirement in February. This week they selected him from 18 candidates who applied earlier this year to take on the position long-term.
The board interviewed three finalists earlier this month. Candidates’ identities were kept confidential in consideration of their positions in other school districts. Board member David Hensley said they were all strong candidates, but that the board chose a vote of confidence in its existing staff by hiring from within.
“It shows that hard work, dedication and demonstrated performance will get you to the pinnacle of our school system.” he said.
“For the citizens of Moore County, they will rest easy knowing that the education of their children now rests with one of our own: a person who knows our county, knows our region and knows our people, and most importantly shares the dreams, ambitions and values of our county.”
Board approval also covered the terms of Locklair’s four-year contract — the maximum term allowed by law — starting on July 1. The contract includes a base salary of $141,024 plus $57,676 in state and local supplements.
Board members Stacey Caldwell and Robert Levy said that Locklair’s personality and approach to dealing with questions and concerns have impressed them over the last four months.
“You genuinely care when people are talking. You really take the time to listen. Just even being our interim superintendent, I saw that,” said Caldwell. “You really took the time to listen to us and what our needs were.”
“I have always seen you try to solve problems rather than get mad at a particular situation,” Levy, who voted and spoke by teleconference, added. “What that really means is that you model for our students what good citizenship should be. That is the reason why you have always been the best choice for superintendent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.