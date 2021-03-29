Thom Tillis in Pinehurst

File photo: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis speaking at an event in Moore County in 2017.

 David Sinclair/The Pilot

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) anounced Monday that he is scheduled to have surgery next week in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer. He expects to make a full recovery.

“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” Tillis stated. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men, according to the American Cancer Society: only skin cancer is diagnosed more frequently.

About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. It is also more likely to develop in older men and in non-Hispanic African-American men.

The American Cancer Society reports the average age of men at diagnosis is around 66 years.

Tillis is 60.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson also issued a statement on Monday.

"Renee and I are thankful Senator Tillis caught his cancer early and are praying for a quick and full recovery," said Rep. Hudson. "As a strong advocate for cancer screenings, I join with Sen. Tillis in encouraging everyone to follow cancer screening recommendations that help save lives every day."

The American Cancer Society recommends that men, starting at age 50, should talk to a health care provider about the pros and cons of testing so they can decide if prostate testing is the right choice for them. Those at higher risk, including African American men or if you have a father or brother who had prostate cancer before age 65, should talk with a health care provider starting at age 45.

An estimated 248,530 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in 2021, and approximately 34,130 individuals will die from the disease this year.

If you decide to be tested, you should get a PSA blood test with or without a rectal exam. How often you’re tested will depend on your PSA level.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days