Tickets to the 2022 Pinehurst Barbecue Festival, presented by US. Foods, The Pilot and Pinehurst Resort, are now on sale as the second-annual “Celebration of Taste and Tradition” is expanding its footprint, unique culinary samplings and overall foodie experience in year two.
In addition, the three-day event, to be held Sept. 2-4, in and around the iconic Village of Pinehurst, will offer for the first time a limited amount of “early bird” tickets, which will allow a one-hour early entrance for 500 people who want to try to “beat the crowds” at the main sampling event Sunday, Sept. 4.
Each of the four featured events — Bourbon and Bites presented by Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Reality Group; Q-School Grilling Class presented by Babson Real Estate Advisors; Music on Magnolia celebration concert presented by Travel Resorts of America; and the Christopher Prieto Pitmaster Invitational presented by Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Realty Group — require a separate ticket. There are a limited number of tickets assigned to each event, and all events sold out during last year’s inaugural festival.
1 of 52
Pitmaster Ed Mitchell from The Preserve - Raleigh, NC.
Billed as a celebration of “all things barbecue,” the three-day Pinehurst Barbecue Festival featured acclaimed pitmasters from across North Carolina.
1 of 52
Pitmaster Ed Mitchell from The Preserve - Raleigh, NC.
Pitmaster Ed Mitchell from the The Preserve - Raleigh, NC poses with Chris Vaughan.
Stevie Mitchell from The Preserve out of Raleigh, NC at the smoker.
Meat is cooking on the arbeque smoker at the The Preserve from Raleigh.
Stevie Mitchell from The Preserve out of Raleigh, NC at the smoker.
Stevie Mitchell and his nephew Ryan Mitchell at the smoker. The Preserve - Raleigh, NC
Pitmaster Joe Lumbrazo Backyard Bistro - Raleigh, NC
Pitmaster Ashley Sheppard from the Pik N Pig - Carthage, NC
Tiffani Sheppard from the Pik N Pig - serves hungry customers.
Pitmaster Ashley Sheppard (2nd from right) from the Pik N Pig watches the chefs work their magic.
Pitmaster Ashley Sheppard (center) with his staff including wife Tiffani Sheppard (right) from the Pik N Pig in Carthage, NC.
Pitmaster Ashley Sheppard from the Pik N Pig in Carthage, with his mother.
Pik N Pig chefs at work.
Boneless chicken thighs are served at the Pik N Pig from Carthage, NC.
Big lines at the Pik N Pig.
Pitmaster Ed Mitchell from the The Preserve out of Raleigh, NC works the smoker.
The Bandit Flight Team did a flyover at noon.
The Bandit Flight Team did a flyover at noon.
The Bandit Flight Team did a flyover at noon.
The Bandit Flight Team did a flyover at noon.
Big crowd at the Pinehurst BBQ Festival.
Big crowd at the Pinehurst BBQ Festival.
Big crowd at the Pinehurst BBQ Festival.
Big crowd at the Pinehurst BBQ Festival.
Melvin and Alexandria Renteria with their French Bulldogs Chanel and Grogu.
Pinehurst BBQ Festival.
Pitmaster Adam Hughes Old Colony Smokehouse - Edenton, NC with spareribs.
Pitmaster Adam Hughes Old Colony Smokehouse - Edenton, NC with spareribs.
Pitmaster Adam Hughes (l) Old Colony Smokehouse - Edenton, NC with Dave Droschak one of the founders of the BBQ Festival.
Pitmaster Adam Hughes Old Colony Smokehouse - Edenton, NC with spareribs.
Old Colony Smokehouse - Edenton, NC was a popular stop for BBQ fans.
Pinehurst Barbecue Festival t-shirts were popular.
Pitmaster Christopher Prieto Prime Barbecue - Knightdale, NC
The Dark Horse band performs.
License plate says it all.
Lines on Chinquapin Road wait for the BBQ.
Lines on Chinquapin Road wait for the BBQ.
Got to have the BBQ sauce.
Nancy Cobb-Zoll and Keith Zoll enjoy some BBQ.
Lines on Chinquapin Road wait for the BBQ.
Annette Daniels waves to a friend while waiting in line on Chinquapin Road .
Lines on Chinquapin Road wait for the BBQ.
Venders on site with all types of barbecue related items.
Venders on site with all types of barbecue related items.
Entertainment at Tufts Park.
People enjoyed live music at Tufts Park.
The Marine Corps League presented the colors at noon time ceremonies.
Whiskey Pines entertained the crowd.
The Marine Corps League presented the colors at noon time ceremonies.
Kimberly Daniels Taws from the Country Bookshop arranges a display at the Festival.
Purchase of the “Whole Hog” ticket option gets a patron access to all of the individually ticketed events over the 2022 Labor Day weekend.
The second annual Pinehurst Barbecue Festival will expand from five to seven pitmasters in 2022, with a ticket totaling a combined 1.5 pounds of various meats to sample and 1.5 pounds of country Southern sides to sample, including an all-organic meat option provided at the Master Bend Family Farms pit out of Kenansville.
“We are thrilled at the response we have received from sponsors and patrons that can’t wait until September to be part of our festival,” said Peter Stilwell, co-founder for the Pinehurst Barbecue Festival. “Pinehurst has always had a wonderful association with the game of golf, and now people are starting to talk about the association with barbecue as a new tradition.”
“Our esteemed pitmaster roster this year is beyond impressive and stretches from the North Carolina mountains to the coast,” added Pinehurst Barbecue Festival co-founder David Droschak. “Our goal with this event has always been to offer BBQ lovers something different and unique, something that they can’t get at other festivals. We believe we’ve accomplished that in the first year, and we’re anxious to expand on our vision heading into the fall of 2022.”
Food Network TV personality and Prime Barbecue restaurant founder Christopher Prieto will be the 2022 event’s headliner on Sept. 4, with pitmasters attending from Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, the Crystal Coast and eastern North Carolina. The pitmaster roster, which will be cooking whole hog BBQ, pork and beef ribs, beef brisket, poultry and various sausages, includes the following:
• Christopher Prieto, Prime Barbecue, Knightdale, N.C.
• Adam Hughes, Old Colony Smokehouse, Edenton, N.C.
• Ron Simmons, Master Blend Family Farms, Kenansville, N.C.
New this year will be a Got To Be NC vendor area that will showcase at least two dozen Tar Heel-based food and beverage products on the Village Green area, while the ever-popular Carolina CoPacking sauce and spice vendor row expects to expand to close to 50 vendors with free sampling for patrons. And an additional street to be utilized in the Village of Pinehurst will allow all attending a little more walking room.
The meat and side sampling selections are expected to be announced within a few weeks, event organizers said, in addition to the selections of North Carolina-based beer, wine and alcohol. Coca-Cola soft drinks and bottled water will also be available.
Music during the Labor Day Weekend will feature award-winning Charlotte-based cover band Chicago Rewired on Saturday night, Sept. 3, with the opening act local favorite Whiskey Pines. The Music on Magnolia concert, across from the Pinehurst Brewing Co., will include food trucks, along with beer, wine and Coca-Cola products, which will be available before and during the concert performances.
“We couldn’t be more honored and humbled to be able to showcase some of the best the state has to offer when it comes to BBQ in a relaxed and comfortable setting in which patrons can enjoy the Pinehurst Barbecue Festival with family and friends, and enjoy it at their own pace,” Droschak said. “If you’re interested in a true BBQ culinary experience, this is your festival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.