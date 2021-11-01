Fans can now purchase daily tickets for the 77th U.S. Women’s Open Championship, scheduled for June 2-5, 2022, at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines.
Holiday shoppers looking for a gift for the golf fan on their lists can take advantage of early-bird pricing and an exclusive gift with purchase through the end of the year.
“We are excited to be returning to historic Pine Needles and this timeless Donald Ross design for what is sure to be a memorable Women’s Open,” said Reg Jones, USGA managing director, open championships. “This year, we’ve created diverse ticket options and special pricing ahead of the holiday season to allow every fan attending the championship the opportunity to experience the world’s best players in the environment they desire.”
The 2022 U.S. Women’s Open will be the eighth USGA championship hosted by Pine Needles and record fourth U.S. Women’s Open. Previous champions there include Annika Sorenstam in 1996, Karrie Webb in 2001 and, most recently, Cristie Kerr in 2007.
A variety of daily ticket options are available for fans:
Gallery Daily Tickets
Daily pricing for practice rounds is available for $20 (Tuesday and Wednesday); first and second round play for $35 (Thursday and Friday); and weekend action for $45 (Saturday and Sunday) before increasing at the start of the new year.
Bell Pavilion Daily Tickets
Named for the club’s former owner and renowned women’s golf advocate and LPGA Tour charter member Peggy Kirk Bell, Bell Pavilion tickets can be purchased by fans for an upgraded experience for $50 (Tuesday and Wednesday); $70 (Thursday and Friday); and $80 (Saturday and Sunday) before the price increase.
Tickets include access to the grounds with access to an upgraded open air sports bar facility. Elevated food and beverage options available for an additional purchase.
Holiday Gift Package
Those looking to add a piece of exclusive U.S. Women’s Open merchandise to their golf bag can purchase a weekly ticket or two or more “Good Any One Day” tickets before the end of the year to receive a limited-edition branded golf towel. Limited quantity of the gift with purchase is available.
Additional options including weekly packages can be found at uswomensopen.com where tickets can be purchased exclusively.
Considered the world’s premier women’s golf championship, the U.S. Women’s Open is one of 14 national championships conducted annually by the USGA. The championship began in 1946 and its winners include Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Betsy Rawls, Mickey Wright, Hollis Stacy, Amy Alcott, Meg Mallon, Annika Sorenstam, Se Ri Pak, Juli Inkster, Cristie Kerr, Paula Creamer, Inbee Park and Michelle Wie West.
In June 2021, Yuka Saso converted a 12-foot birdie putt on the first sudden-death playoff hole for a historic victory over Nasa Hataoka at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.