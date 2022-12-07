The nighttime curfew that had kept Moore County off the streets was lifted early Thursday morning as residents woke up to functioning coffee makers, hot showers and working washing machines.
Workers with Duke Energy and Randolph Electric Membership Corp. restored power fully to Moore residents who suddenly went dark Saturday night following two gunfire attacks on power transmission substations in Carthage and West End.
At the height of the blackout, more than 40,000 customers were without electricity.
The return to mostly normal conditions allowed Moore County officials to lift the state of emergency they imposed Sunday afternoon. That order included a curfew that extended from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. because of darkened streets, traffic lights and concerns over security at local businesses.
At Wednesday’s news media briefing, Moore County Public Safety Director Brian Phillips said that the curfew, along with the state of emergency signed by the county commissioners on Sunday, expired at 5 a.m. this morning. The emergency shelter in the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage was scheduled to close at noon Thursday.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields spoke at Wednesday’s briefing, providing no investigative update. The agency has stood steady in its stance that the release of portions of the investigations that come out could “jeopardize” any potential arrests.
“Before we go into talking about possible suspects and leads publicly before the person is even charged or arrested, we could jeopardize being able to hold them accountable,” Fields said. “We ask all our citizens here in Moore County to please be patient with us.”
The sheriff’s office has expanded the scope of its investigation, and now is asking for anyone with doorbell or home security cameras in the areas of the two substations that were attacked Saturday night to provide any information.
“I want to affirm to the people here in Moore County that we are working around the clock, every hour. I know some people don’t see us around here and about, they don’t understand they don’t understand what we are doing and we know it’s frustrating to you,” Fields said. “Every investigator working on this case — state, local and federal — knows what you want, and that’s answers. We want to know who and why.”
The office’s tip line for anyone who knows anything regarding the power station attacks. That number is (910) 947-4444.
Following his brief statement, Fields left the press conference, citing a need to return to investigating the situation.
Phillips was questioned later in the briefing about what kind of video footage local residents should be looking for.
“If they see any suspicious activity that does not look normal for their environment, they need to contact the sheriff’s tip line,” Phillips said.
Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy, said that the two attacks are expected to have happened less than an hour apart on Saturday night. The order that the Carthage and West End substations were hit by firearm attacks was not stated.
“There was a small gap of time between the outages of less than an hour, but beyond that and correlating that to gunfire or anything like that, I would not want to try and speculate,” Brooks said.
Duke Energy ramped up a security presence locally in recent days to protect the equipment being restored, and has plans moving forward to increase security measures at many of its other infrastructure sites.
“You have to prepare for a variety of things, and the best way to do that is certainly by making sure the grid is resilient,” Brooks said. “Going forward we will certainly learn from this event. We will certainly look at the particulars of this event and that will help to inform our strategy in the months and years ahead.”
The value of damage and replacement at the two substations will be calculated after restoration is fully complete, Brooks said.
A day after operational permits were temporarily suspended for Moore County restaurants that lost electricity following Saturday’s substation attacks by the Health Department, interim Director Matt Garner urged residents to check their food at home if they had lost power as well. The measures made by restaurants was to prevent food that had not been properly refrigerated, or under the right temperature, could lead to foodborne illnesses.
“If you have food items that are subject to temperatures over 41 degrees for more than four hours, be sure to discard any food that does not fit within that realm of safety,” Garner said.
Reward Offered From Governor, County, Sheriff
A $75,000 reward is being offered for information “leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible” of the sabotage of two electricity substations that upended life for much of Moore County on Saturday.
The money is being put up by the state, the county and Duke Energy, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper. Individuals with information about the case should call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-4444 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL FBI.
“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” Cooper said in a statement. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”
The two substations, which are located about 10 miles apart, suffered extensive damage after being shot at on Saturday evening. The attacks caused more than 45,000 homes and businesses in Moore County to lose power.
Duke Energy had managed to restore service to most of the affected customers as of Wednesday afternoon, but about 1,800 customers are still in the dark. Those customers are expected to regain power by 11:59 p.m., according to the company’s latest estimates.
A news conference about the attacks is planned for 4 p.m. at the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage.
Power Restored to Southern Pines, Hospital
“(We’re) back to business baby!” Sanna Nassar, owner of DAHR, a lifestyle shop on Broad Street, said after stores and restaurants in downtown Southern Pines regained power on Wednesday morning.
DAHR, like many other small businesses in Moore County, was emerging from a four-day blackout in the middle of the holiday shopping season — a critical time for local retailers. In a news conference on Monday, Cooper said he was “deeply concerned” about the attack’s toll on businesses that were “losing out on valuable retail time right here before the holidays.”
Some of that loss may be offset by a $100,000 donation from Duke Energy. The gift, which was announced during Monday’s news conference by Duke spokesperson Jeff Brooks, is meant to “help with community needs.”
Alexis Corke, an employee of Hot Asana on Camelia Way, said patrons of the yoga studio rejoiced when power returned to the building.
“You could hear the class going on in the basement cheering,” she said.
FirstHealth Regional Hospital in Pinehurst also regained service and was in the process of “transitioning from generator power to full power” on Wednesday morning, according to public relations director Gretchen Kelly. The switch, she said, was expected to take “several hours.”
The Moore County school district anticipates re-opening on Friday and does not expect students will need to make up for time lost during the outage. Catherine Nagy, the school system’s director of communications, said the district is currently using banked instructional time for the missed days.
Sandhills Community College will resume all operations on Thursday. Exams were scheduled to start tomorrow, Dec. 8, but Rebecca Roush, senior vice president of academic affairs and institutional planning, said they updated the final exam schedule.
If professors need additional time to wrap up classes, they may do so this week. Roush said they scheduled make-up exam days for next Thursday and Friday. However, faculty may choose to hold exams this week.
The registrar will be working as quickly as possible to finalize transcripts for December graduates.
If the idea that a reward might entice someone with knowledge to come forward, $75,000 seems inadequate. Duke Energy could easily match this amount and make the reward more substantial. Hopefully they will catch the people responsible.
