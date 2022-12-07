IMG-2033.jpeg

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields speaks at Wednesday's press briefing in Carthage.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

The nighttime curfew that had kept Moore County off the streets was lifted early Thursday morning as residents woke up to functioning coffee makers, hot showers and working washing machines.

Workers with Duke Energy and Randolph Electric Membership Corp. restored power fully to Moore residents who suddenly went dark Saturday night following two gunfire attacks on power transmission substations in Carthage and West End.

Seeking Info
Map showing areas still without power as of 3 p.m.

Map showing areas still without power as of 3 p.m.
Lights On

Power is being restored to Moore County, one town at a time. The lights were back on in most of downtown Southern Pines by lunchtime Wednesday. (Abbi Overfelt / The Pilot)

Reporter

Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Karl Williams

If the idea that a reward might entice someone with knowledge to come forward, $75,000 seems inadequate. Duke Energy could easily match this amount and make the reward more substantial. Hopefully they will catch the people responsible.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In
There are no services available.