Alongside the Uwharrie River in Randolph County, Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) announced a new conservation property of 84 acres of hardwoods.
Located on Lou Cranford Road, a longtime family-owned area, the property includes almost three-quarters of a mile of river frontage in a high-quality watershed. The property also features scenic views and is home to rare mussels.
This section of the Uwharrie River is a popular stretch of water for paddlers, as there are rapids and rocky outcrops that are fun to navigate. Fishermen also utilize this section of river, as it is well known as a great place for catching smallmouth bass.
Landowners Linda, David, and Christi Cranford wanted to ensure that the property would be around for future generations to enjoy, which is why they went to Three Rivers Land Trust. Fred and Alice Stanback also contributed funding towards making this project possible.
“We are elated to be able to conserve this property with the Cranford family,” said Director of Conservation Crystal Cockman. “This conservation easement is also located near another 202 acres of property conserved by TRLT. Protecting the Uwharrie River and providing public access to it has been a long-term focus of our organization. We have worked hard to conserve land in the Uwharries, one of the most biodiverse areas left in the Piedmont.”
“Permanently protecting almost ¾ of a mile of stream frontage on the Uwharrie River is a fantastic accomplishment. This was able to be accomplished because of generous, conservation-minded landowners,” said TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “We are so glad to have worked with the Cranford family to conserve this property’s amazing hardwood forest and help the Cranford’s achieve their conservation goals.”
To learn more about how to protect your own property, or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in our conservation mission, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.
(2) comments
Protect from what? Private land owners are the best at protecting the value of their property for themselves and their future generations. This is why we have twice the acreage of timberland today as a century ago in our state, and nearly all is in private hands.
Would love to know the source for Kent's assertion regarding timberland's in N.C. I tried to find it, but could not. So absent his response, let's just treat this as another of his long list of questionable truthfulness.
