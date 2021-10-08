TRLT conservation in Whispering Pines

The 40-acre conservation easement in Whispering Pines will protect this area in perpetuity, Three Rivers Land Trust announced Oct. 8. Contributed photo. 

Forty acres of hardwoods on a small lake in Whispering Pines paint a picturesque scene, and will continue to do so, forever. On September 30, Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) placed the property in a forever wild easement, protecting the mature forest and the water quality of the property.

The conservation easement was generously donated by Colin Webster and his wife, Emiliana, in order to ensure that future generations would also get to take in its beauty.

“We have always seen the benefits of conservation for the purpose of protecting the quality of the water and the animal life that use this property as a passageway,” said Colin Webster. “Three Rivers has been absolutely fantastic to work with, we are delighted to have been able to make this work.”

TRLT Director of Conservation Crystal Cockman said the conservation easement is especially important for the local community.

Websters in Whispering Pines

 Colin and Emiliana Webster 

“Conserving these 40 acres is will help to protect the water quality of not only the lake, but the wetlands complex on the property as well. By protecting this property through a forever wild conservation easement, we can ensure that the area remains as natural as possible,” she said.

“We are extremely pleased to have worked with the Websters to conserve these 40 acres in Whispering Pines. Moore County is growing at a rapid pace, and we want to ensure that local conservation is also a part of that growth scenario,” said TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “It is TRLT’s mission to help people like the Websters in achieving their conservation goals. Conservation is more important now than ever before, and this project is another stepping stone in the right direction.”

To learn more about how to protect your own property, contact Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation, at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

To become a member and support TRLT in their conservation mission, please contact Nicky Black, Membership and Events Coordinator, at 704-647-0302 or nicky@threeriverslandtrust.org.

