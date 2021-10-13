Just five minutes from downtown Asheboro resides a unique landscape, one with large exposed rocks scattered through a mature hardwood forest with frontage on Cedar Fork Creek. Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) was able to conserve this property with the intent of eventually transferring the property to the city of Asheboro to be used as a passive park.
“We are elated about the closing of this project,” said TRLT Associate Director Crystal Cockman. “All 30 acres of this property are unique to the region, it is not often that you find a Piedmont Monadnock Forest. The exposed rock on this property is extraordinary to say the least.”
The conservation project was made possible in part by a contribution from Fred and Alice Stanback.
“This particular property is extremely important to a growing city like Asheboro,” said Travis Morehead, TRLT’s executive director. “TRLT is excited about the possibility of working with city staff and elected officials to make this property available for public recreation. Providing recreational access is a core tenant of who we are as an organization.”
Since its inception in 1996, TRLT has transferred over 7,500 acres of land to the public trust, including 2,424 acres from the recent conservation project on the Yadkin River/ Tuckertown Reservoir. TRLT’s commitment to public access remains an important pillar in their mission as they continue to transfer lands to local, state, and national government agencies.
To learn more about how to conserve your own property, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.
