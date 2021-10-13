TRLT Asheboro tract

The 30-acre property features large exposed rocks scattered through a mature hardwood forest with frontage on Cedar Fork Creek.

Just five minutes from downtown Asheboro resides a unique landscape, one with large exposed rocks scattered through a mature hardwood forest with frontage on Cedar Fork Creek. Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) was able to conserve this property with the intent of eventually transferring the property to the city of Asheboro to be used as a passive park.

“We are elated about the closing of this project,” said TRLT Associate Director Crystal Cockman. “All 30 acres of this property are unique to the region, it is not often that you find a Piedmont Monadnock Forest. The exposed rock on this property is extraordinary to say the least.”

The conservation project was made possible in part by a contribution from Fred and Alice Stanback.

“This particular property is extremely important to a growing city like Asheboro,” said Travis Morehead, TRLT’s executive director. “TRLT is excited about the possibility of working with city staff and elected officials to make this property available for public recreation. Providing recreational access is a core tenant of who we are as an organization.”

Since its inception in 1996, TRLT has transferred over 7,500 acres of land to the public trust, including 2,424 acres from the recent conservation project on the Yadkin River/ Tuckertown Reservoir. TRLT’s commitment to public access remains an important pillar in their mission as they continue to transfer lands to local, state, and national government agencies.

To learn more about how to conserve your own property, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days