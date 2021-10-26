TRLT property in Montgomery County

The conservation property in Montgomery County encompasses 88 acres of land with over three-quarters of a mile of river frontage on the Little River. Photo courtesy of Three Rivers Land Trust.

Earlier in the year, an anonymous donor approached Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) seeking to conserve two different properties in Montgomery and Randolph Counties, totaling 149 acres. Despite the differing features that each property holds, they now have one major quality in common: on October 13, 2021, both properties were conserved by TRLT.

In Montgomery County, the 88 acres of land has over three-quarters of a mile of river frontage on the Little River. Found in this stretch of river are Eastern Creekshell and Eastern Lampmussels, two rare species of mussels. Also on this property is a mature hardwood forest with a diverse understory featuring black cohosh and wild comfrey, both of which produce beautiful blooms.

The landowner worked withTRLT to conserve an additional 61 acres in Randolph County. Covered in mature hardwoods with rocky outcrops, this property has a unique find- an occurrence of Oneflower Bedstraw. This native plant is rare in this region, in fact, it is the only occurrence in Randolph County of that particular species, making it a county record.

These conservation projects were made possible in part by a contribution from Fred and Alice Stanback.

“We are so happy that the anonymous donor approached us with the same goals as our organization: to conserve land for future generations,” said Crystal Cockman, TRLT’s associate director. “These properties are important to conserve because of their ecological value due to the rare species on the properties and unique natural communities.”

“Our mission at TRLT is to protect and conserve land in the Piedmont and Sandhills, and being able to conserve these properties in Montgomery and Randolph Counties helps us achieve just that. We are so grateful to work with the anonymous donor who wanted to conserve these lands for perpetuity,” said TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead.

To learn more about how to conserve your own property, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

