Stock the shelves, mow the grass, get your AirBNB listed — Tuesday marked 100 days until The U.S. Women’s Open returns to town.
The big event begins Thursday, June 2, but those associated with putting the event together — from barrier fences to tv cabling to merchandising — will be in town sooner.
It’s open arms at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club for the U.S. Golf Association’s 2022 US Women’s Open, but a lot of work has yet to be done to get the course ready to host its fourth championship. The same goes for around town, where a variety of businesses are already making preparations.
The path to the championship began last week with the announcement of qualifying sites for potential players. And there’s plenty of excitement for the women wanting a shot at the 77th Women’s Open trophy. The USGA, courtesy of new presenting sponsor ProMedica, has almost doubled the prize money from $5.5 million to $10 million beginning this year, making it the highest purse in women’s golf and among the highest ever in women’s sports.
And there’s already plenty of buzz. Annika Sorenstam, who won here in 1996, announced last week she’d be returning to play what will be her first major in 14 years.
With more than 100,000 visitors expected during the week and an economic impact in the tens of millions of dollars, you probably should care and will most definitely be impacted in some form.
Local businesses and organizations, whether connected to golf or not, are preparing for the return of one of women’s golf major championships
Moore County Airport
Scotty Malta, manager at the airport the last two years, will experience his first USGA championship. For the corporate jet crowd, the airport hopes to pull out all the stops for the pilots, crews, guests and golfers. Malta also anticipates a significant influx of fuel sales given the last Open’s numbers.
“In 2014, pilots said our airport was one of the best sports event experiences they’ve ever had,” said Peter Stilwell, founder of Pinehurst’s Tarheel Communications Solutions. Malta feels confident that will be the case in 2022 as well.
Moore County Chamber of Commerce
Chamber CEO Linda Parsons and operations director Jana Walding are both readying to showcase local businesses.
“Business owners have a great opportunity to thank special customers by giving them tickets or VIP perks. We have this huge event in our backyard and it offers such a unique experience to say thanks and to show off our county.”
Walding adds to this idea, “We plan to offer hospitality space should businesses need a place to welcome their guests and dedicated quiet space for those folks to work if necessary.”
Parsons and Walding have penciled in welcome coffees, happy hours, on-the-course promotions and guidance. With all the business promotion opportunities on the horizon, they plan to solicit a volunteer task force within the next few weeks.
Southern Pines Brewing Co.
Adrien Hoover, manager of the brewery’s West Pennsylvania Avenue taproom, thinks that if you have your very own golf-related beer, you are pretty prepared.
“Our Duck Hook Blonde Ale was made for golfing,” Hoover said. “The label even reads ‘a refreshing go-to to get you through the back nine.’”
With all of the local golf clubs and resorts carrying their beers, Southern Pines Brewing plans to increase production shortly to have the necessary inventory. And Hoover has already considered the May and June schedules and knows that staffing both in their bars and in their warehouses is critical to their success.
“We are excited to expose our product to the beercraft world outside of the Carolinas, so we are going to be ready.”
The Leadmine
Andre Desouza, manager of the downtown Southern Pines bar, thinks he might have the coolest idea yet for the tournament: a golf ball drop similar to that of New Year’s Eve.
“We already have the ball and the equipment from our New Year’s Eve party,” he said. “I was thinking about something that would be onbrand for us — we are always a little off-the-wall, but in a good way — and it dawned on me that a golf ball drop would be perfect for our patio.”
While he isn’t sure of the logistics quite yet, he is sure that the Leadmine “vibe is for the people, all of the people. Locals, guests, players, families, partners, gay, straight, none of your business, we will welcome you.” Golf cocktails and seasonally unique menu items are also in the works.
J. McLaughlin
Store manager and longtime Whispering Pines resident Deb Pennucci is ready to direct the corporately owned boutique to success.
“I reached out to our Charleston store to see what kind of staffing and numbers they had during the 2019 Open and we are planning to mimic their retail plan.”
Pennucci also contacted McLaughlin’s corporate office and suggested it increase the quantity of merchandise “geared more toward resort and golfing.”
R. Riveter
Rachel Schalin, manager of the Broad Street retailer of higher end pocket books and other merchandise, is way ahead of most businesses.
“The Golf Channel and the USGA have already filmed a vignette about us to highlight businesses around the county,” she said. “It was very nice and it immediately got us thinking about what we needed to do.”
As a woman-owned business, Schalin believes it’s important to “highlight the connection. Women need to support each other so we will be their biggest fans that week.”
As one of the hosts for the military room during the 2019 USGA Amateur Open, Schalin has confidence that R. Riveter will host this year as well. She has also allowed more time for social media posts during the weeks before and is in the process of hiring and training extra staff.
Convention and Visitors Bureau
The CVB is in overdrive from now until late June. CVB President and CEO Phil Werz and his board had never collected $1 million in room tax revenue in the first six months of a fiscal year until 2021. And now the January numbers are in and, again, have surpassed the all-time high.
“My educated guess is we will see that trend continue through May. The June all-time high was 2014, the back-to-back Open year, when Pinehurst hosted both the women’s and men’s U.S. Open championships.
“But as much as this destination has grown and the high demand now, who knows? We could set a new mark.”
Werz is already working with the USGA and its infrastructure to find rentals for staff, including multiple groups that need places for “at least a month.” In addition to filling 3,100 hotel and resort rooms in the county, the CVB is saturating the golfing and tourism market with newsletters, banner ads, third-party paid content and basic “boots on the ground” promotions.
“Our board and staff are constantly speaking to groups about the greatest location in the world for golf and relaxation.” With creation of podcasts already underway, golf tips, suggestions and mini-lessons will soon be ready for a big marketing blast.
First Responders
Southern Pines Deputy Police Chief Charles Campbell leads the extensive team of first responders, including fire, police, EMS, and other law enforcement entities planning security efforts.
This team has been “actively involved for over a year now establishing our Incident Action Plan and will continue to tweak the measures as the event nears,” said Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron. Briefings are now scheduled weekly, but will be daily starting in May.
Pine Needles
Matt Sawicki, senior director of championships for the USGA, has already felt the stirrings of “Open-Fever” and knows it will just continue.
“Every time I’m in Moore County, people ask how things are going. Our staff is already enthusiastic and we all have a feeling this is going to be a special one.”
Construction on the expansive grandstand should begin at the end of next month or early April.
“We’re building a small city on a property that is really meant to be a parkland space. That takes time,” he said.
Sorenstam’s announcement instigated a limited ticket package that includes two tickets for any day and a souvenir bobblehead for $96. But the Pine Needles that Sorenstam decimated in 1996 will look very different in June.
Five years ago, Kyle Franz, declared by many as one of the best golf architects in the world, refreshed Donald Ross’s vision with “more grass, less native, more roll-over and mellow bunkers.”
Now, with the tournament just three months away, Franz is focused on perfecting the greens and tightening up the drive zone landing areas.
Shannon Rouillard, a senior director for the USGA, is overseeing course setup for the championship. The next 100 days of preparation will include working with David Fruchte, the club’s superintendent, as the course begins its warm weather development. Rouillard is hoping for “mild temperatures as the area comes out of winter” allowing “the bermuda grass to really come to life.”
Rouillard insists that “there’s more than meets the eye to playing Pine Needles well” and the “spectacular set of greens and the work that Franz has done is only going to bring that to the forefront.”
Staff writer Jonathan Bym provided reporting.
