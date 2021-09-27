Duke Energy and N.C. Department of Transportation personnel will be working in coordination to remove three large trees determined to be dead and hazardous located on the 100 block of North May Street in downtown Southern Pines.
At least one lane of traffic will be blocked while work is underway on Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 30.
If time permits, a tree in the 400 block of East Connecticut Avenue also determined to be hazardous will be removed by work crews this week as well.
