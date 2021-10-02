The Pinehurst Police Department has arrested three men, two from out of state, in connection with a series of recent vehicle break-ins in the area.
The men were apprehended near Pinehurst Resort property during a surveillance operation on Friday.
Richard Johnsie King, 54, of Martinsville, Virginia, was charged with four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, three counts of financial card theft, one count of financial card fraud, two counts of identity theft, nine counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, three counts of attempted obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of simple possession of marijuana and is being held under a $230,000 bond.
Joseph Brent Niblett, 47, of Martinsville, Virginia was charged with one count of felony conspiracy. He is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under $25,000 bond.
Richard Johnsie Silva, 30, of Durham, has been charged with one count of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count possession of marijuana. He is being held under $10,000 bond.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Pinehurst Police Department’s main line at (910) 295-3141 or the anonymous tip line at (910) 420-1654.
